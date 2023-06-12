Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.63 -2.54 -3.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.38 -2.41 -3.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 72.05 -3.07 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.245 -0.009 -0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.102 -3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.102 -3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 64.40 -1.12 -1.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pakistan Pays For Discounted Russian Oil In Yuan

Study Shows Why Organic Solar Cells Are Degrading So Fast

Study Shows Why Organic Solar Cells Are Degrading So Fast

Organic semiconductor-based photovoltaics may seem…

Saudi Arabia's Oil Earnings Drop

Saudi Arabia's Oil Earnings Drop

Saudi Arabia's decision to unilaterally…

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Oil markets are rife with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 12, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia has signed a $5.6 billion agreement with Chinese electric vehicle company Human Horizon.
  • The EV deal was signed during the 10th Arab-China Business Conference when a combined $10 billion of deals were signed.
  • As part of the agreement, Human Horizons will collaborate with Saudi companies on the design, manufacture, and sales of EVs.
Join Our Community
EV

Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement worth $5.6 billion with China’s electric vehicle maker Human Horizons to design and manufacture EVs, the Saudi state news agency reports.  

The signing of the agreement took place on the first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, which Saudi Arabia hosts. The value of the EV deal accounts for just over half of the agreements of a combined $10 billion (37.5 billion Saudi riyals) signed on Sunday across several sectors, including technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism, and healthcare.

The agreements are part of deepening ties between the world’s top crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest crude importer, China.

Both countries cooperate in oil refinery construction in China, and now they are expanding their partnership into alternative energy, including renewables and EVs.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has an ambitious program to transform the Saudi economy with multi-billion-dollar investments in smart cities, green hydrogen, and other non-oil sectors.

At the end of last year, Mohammed bin Salman launched the first Saudi EV brand, Ceer, which will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and SUVs.

Ceer is a joint venture of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Foxconn, and will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process.

Ceer vehicles, to be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia, are scheduled to be available in 2025, the company said in November 2022.

“The launch comes in line with PIF’s strategy to focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors locally that can help drive the diversification of the economy, to help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030. In addition, the company will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards carbon emissions reduction and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change,” Ceer said.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Gets U.S. Approval To Clear $2.76 Billion Gas Debt To Iran

Next Post

U.S. Energy Infrastructure To Get A Major Bump
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com