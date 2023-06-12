Iraq Gets U.S. Approval To Clear $2.76 Billion Gas Debt To Iran

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.50 -2.67 -3.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.24 -2.55 -3.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 72.05 -3.07 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.234 -0.020 -0.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 -0.101 -3.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 -0.101 -3.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.40 -1.12 -1.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pakistan Pays For Discounted Russian Oil In Yuan

India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

India’s fuel sales surged to…

Oil Prices Under Pressure Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Oil Prices Under Pressure Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Oil prices began the week…

Labor Shortage Threatens Energy Transition Targets

Labor Shortage Threatens Energy Transition Targets

With fewer youngsters interested in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Gets U.S. Approval To Clear $2.76 Billion Gas Debt To Iran

By ZeroHedge - Jun 12, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Iraq has been given a sanctions waiver by the U.S., allowing it to release $2.76 billion of Iranian funds from gas export payments, according to Yahya Al-e Eshaq, Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce.
  • These funds are expected to meet the demands of the Central Bank of Iran and ensure the purchase of necessary goods, which may help stabilize the foreign exchange market.
  • This development follows recent "proximity talks" between Iranian and U.S. negotiators in Oman, suggesting potential deescalation and future discussions on a new nuclear agreement.
Join Our Community
Gas

The Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Yahya Al-e Eshaq, announced on June 10 that Iraq has released $2.76 billion worth of Iranian funds in gas export money owed by Baghdad. Iraq received a sanctions waiver from the US to make the payment.

According to an unnamed foreign ministry official that spoke with Reuters, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein got the clearance to make the payment from US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Riyadh Conference on Thursday.

Eshaq told Iranian media on Saturday that the released funds will meet the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) demands and ensure the purchase of goods needed in the country. He added that the funds could significantly help stabilize the foreign exchange market.

"Part of Iran’s blocked funds in Iraq has been earmarked for hajj pilgrims, and portions have been used for basic goods," the Iranian trade official told local media.

In April, Eshaq said that Tehran and Baghdad had "found several solutions to receive our debt from the Central Bank of Iraq, so Iraq’s outstanding payments to Iran will be cleared gradually within the next three to five months."

The US green light to release the money comes following reports that Iranian and US negotiators recently held "proximity talks" in the Omani capital Muscat, with Omani officials going between them and passing messages.

According to the sources, the talks aimed to deescalate tensions as a basis for future talks on a new nuclear agreement between the parties.

In 2015 Iran and several world powers, including the US, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 and launched a "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic.

After months of talks between Iran and the remaining signatories of the JCPOA, last September — under heavy Israeli pressure — the US put an end to any hope of reviving the deal.

Since then, Iran has restored ties with Saudi Arabia under a Chinese-brokered deal and is reportedly working alongside Gulf countries to form a "naval alliance" to protect the northern Indian Ocean.

Earlier this week, Iranian media reported that $24 billion of Iran’s frozen assets would soon be released from Iraq and South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the sanctions on Iran, Iraq is only allowed to receive Iranian energy imports and pay for them via waivers that extend up to 120 days, a policy implemented by former US president Donald Trump and kept in place by Biden. The sanctions have also hampered Iraq’s payments for imports, putting it in heavy arrears.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco To Supply Full Crude Volumes To Asian Refiners Despite Production Cut

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 12 2023 said:
    Why does a sovereign nation like Iraq need a sanction waiver from the United States to pay debts owed to Iran like gas supplies and electricity?

    The simple answer is because the United State threatens any country that defies it or doesn’t accept its policies with sanctions.

    That is why the overwhelming majority of countries of the world are aching for a new multipolar World Order and also a new financial system away from the dollar to undermine US hegemony. They don&#039;t have to wait much longer.

    As for the proximity talks going on now between the United States and Iran in Oman, they will lead to nothing simply because the views of the two countries are diametrically opposed.

    Iran will never sign a new nuclear deal with the United States and the other P5 countries unless it is on its own terms. And this means that it will never accept any restrictions on its nuclear programme and would insist on the ejection of US forces from Iraq and the entire Middle East.

    Iran is doing very well under sanctions with its crude oil exports averaging an estimated 1.5 million barrels a day (mbd) or 71% of pre-sanction exports having very successfully managed to nullify sanctions.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com