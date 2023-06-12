U.S. Energy Infrastructure To Get A Major Bump

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.43 -2.74 -3.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.17 -2.62 -3.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.05 -3.07 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.227 -0.027 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.102 -3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.102 -3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.40 -1.12 -1.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pakistan Pays For Discounted Russian Oil In Yuan

Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

Recent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion…

Is The EV Charger War Over?

Is The EV Charger War Over?

The rise of Tesla's dominance…

Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China

Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China

Saudi Arabia has signed an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Energy Infrastructure To Get A Major Bump

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 12, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The U.S. is approving the development of new high-voltage transmission lines to connect renewable energy projects to the grid, improving the country's energy infrastructure and decreasing the risk of outages during extreme weather events.
  • The Biden administration has greenlit the construction of the 732-mile-long TransWest Express Project across the Western U.S. to transport renewable energy, a major step in the green energy transition.
  • In addition to the TransWest Express Project, other notable transmission lines include the Grain Belt Express to the Midwest, and Champlain Hudson Power Express into New York City, expected to cost at least $13 billion, marking a substantial investment in renewable energy infrastructure.
Join Our Community
Power Lines

After years of criticism around failures in U.S. energy infrastructure, progress is finally being seen with the approval of the development of several major new transmission lines across the country. As America’s green energy portfolio continues to grow, investment in energy infrastructure must reflect the enhanced renewable energy capacity, allowing for electricity to be distributed effectively and efficiently. Improvements in energy infrastructure could also decrease the risk of outages in the case of extreme weather events, as well as future-proof the grid for the anticipated rise in energy demand over the coming decades. 

The development of new, high-voltage transmission lines is needed to connect new renewable energy projects to the grid. The new infrastructure will help transport green energy from wind and solar fields, as well as other renewable energy projects, to urban areas. Much of the existing infrastructure is not only unsuitable for the anticipated rise in electricity demand in the coming decades, but it also doesn’t reach many of the rural areas that are expected to be developed for green energy projects. A great deal of U.S. renewable energy capacity will be established in non-traditional energy regions, as they do not rely on natural resources to dictate where energy can be produced. Much of the new infrastructure will have to be linked with battery storage equipment to ensure the steady and reliable flow of electricity to populations across the country at all hours of the day and night. 

This month, the Biden administration approved the construction of a 732-mile-long, high-voltage transmission line across the Western U.S. to help transport renewable energy. The line, known as the TransWest Express Project, will run from south-central Wyoming through northwestern Colorado and central Utah before arriving in southern Nevada, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). 

Before now, several projects have failed to get off the ground, despite the dire need for new energy infrastructure to support the growing demand for electricity across the U.S. Several multibillion-dollar transmission line proposals have faltered due to bureaucracy and a not-in-my-backyard public perception. But thanks to the approval of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021 and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act climate policy last year, things are finally progressing. And with the building of new infrastructure, the government hopes to overcome long-standing challenges, such as the outages experienced during extreme weather events. 

The TransWest Express is part of the Biden administration’s aim to substantially enhance energy infrastructure across the country in line with the green transition. In 2020, the president announced the aim of a carbon-free electricity grid by 2035, which will require almost a complete overhaul of the existing infrastructure. The BLM Director, Tracy Stone-Manning, stated: “This large-scale transmission line will put people to work across our public lands and will help deliver clean, renewable energy.” In addition, “Our responsible use of public lands today can help ensure a clean energy future for us all,” said Stone-Manning.

The project is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs. It will carry electricity produced at the 3-gigawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project in Wyoming, North America’s largest onshore wind venture. It follows the BLM 2022 approval of the Energy Gateway South project, another high-voltage, multi-state transmission line measuring 416 miles. Other recent developments include the Grain Belt Express to the Midwest, and Champlain Hudson Power Express into New York City, which alongside the TransWest Express are expected to cost a minimum of $13 billion

Construction on both SunZia and TransWest is expected to commence this year. The SunZia line project was initially assessed between 2009 and 2015, which resulted in the authorising of a right-of-way grant on federal lands by the BLM. The 500-kilovolt transmission line will run for around 520 miles of Federal, State, and private lands between central New Mexico and central Arizona. It is expected to transport approximately 4,500 MW of mainly renewable energy from New Mexico to markets in Arizona and California. 

In May, the BLM also approved two transmission projects in Nevada from the public utility NV Energy. This is expected to support renewable energy development in the region. The agency will carry out an environmental review on the Greenlink North transmission line, which will connect Las Vegas and Reno, across 450 miles as well as on the Greenlink West project, connecting Ely and Yerington, across 232 miles. Once operational, the two lines will connect 8 GW of renewable energy to the Western power grid. This supports the government’s plan to develop 25 GW of renewable energy on public lands and waters by 2025

Despite the ongoing criticism around America’s ageing infrastructure, the Biden Administration is steadily progressing in its plans to develop major new transmission lines across the country, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law and the IRA. The BLM is approving new projects at a record pace, particularly considering the multitude of delays faced by energy companies over the last decade. And this development will greatly support the rise in renewable energy capacity to ensure greater and more reliable connectivity across the country. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Signs $5.6 Billion EV Deal With China
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com