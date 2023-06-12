Oil Prices Under Pressure Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.54 -1.63 -2.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.24 -1.55 -2.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.27 -1.85 -2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.255 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 -0.031 -1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 -0.031 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.56 +1.12 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.52 -1.24 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 51 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Fighting Restarts In Sudan After 24-Hour Ceasefire Comes To An End

Auto Giants Slash Prices, Drive Chinese Auto Market Upturn

Auto Giants Slash Prices, Drive Chinese Auto Market Upturn

China's auto sales jumped by…

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

After a two-month nosedive, the…

Oil Prices Headed For Weekly Loss Despite Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

Oil Prices Headed For Weekly Loss Despite Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Under Pressure Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By Irina Slav - Jun 12, 2023, 3:31 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were trading lower early on Monday morning, with WTI falling below $70 and Brent dropping below $74.
  • The upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve has analysts on edge about another potential interest rate hike.
  • In a sign of growing bearish sentiment, Goldman Sachs revised down its price outlook for crude oil for the rest of the year.
Join Our Community
Oil prices

Crude oil prices began this week with by falling further, with West Texas Intermediate slipping below $70 in pre-noon trade in Asia.

Both benchmarks shed more than 1% in Asian trade earlier today as traders took a cautious approach to the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing yet another rate hike, even though there were signals it may pause the hikes.

Most investment banks appear to expect a pause, Reuters noted in a report earlier today. The report quoted, however, a Morgan Stanley analyst as saying that "We maintain our call for a soft landing in the U.S., but policy could tighten further if growth does not slow, and funding pressures in the banking system keep risks skewed to the downside." 

"Oil prices are caught in a clash between two opposing forces, bearish asset allocators who point to monetary contraction and bullish oil speculators expecting lower inventories in 2H23," Francisco Blanch from Bank of America Global Research said in a note quoted by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs meanwhile revised down its price outlook for crude oil for the rest of the year. The bank now expects Brent crude to end 2023 at less than $90 per barrel, the Financial Times reported, citing expectations of weaker demand.

The bank cited expectations of higher supply from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela for next year as well, with additional production of 800,000 bpd. That would offset the additional cuts Saudi Arabia announced at the last OPEC+ meeting, should the kingdom decide to extend these into next year.

The size of the cuts was 1 million bpd but while Saudi cuts, the UAE was given the green light to boost its output by up to 200,000 bpd. At an Arab-China summit during the weekend, energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the latest adjustments in OPEC+ production were an attempt to address "uncertainities and sentiment" in the oil market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com