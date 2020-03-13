Saudi Arabia Escalates The Oil Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 32.14 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 35.77 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 27.85 -3.93 -12.37%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Urals 2 days 32.30 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Graph down Marine 2 days 32.70 -1.87 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.98 -1.71 -4.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 25.43 -3.61 -12.43%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.40 +1.09 +2.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 31.46 -3.80 -10.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 32.89 -3.50 -9.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.99 +0.02 +0.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 21.75 -1.50 -6.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 25.45 -1.48 -5.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 3 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 3 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 12 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 16 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 21 hours Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 12 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 55 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 20 hours Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 21 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 day Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population

Breaking News:

China’s Top Oil Trader To Cancel Middle East Crude Imports

Alt Text

The Oil Collapse Isn’t Over Yet

Saudi Arabia is now fully…

Alt Text

The Reason Why Russia Refused To Cut Oil Production

OPEC asked Russia to cut…

Alt Text

Don't Be Fooled By The Oil Price Rebound

Hedge funds axed their long…

Saudi Arabia Escalates The Oil Price War

By Editorial Dept - Mar 13, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Saudi Arabia

Market Movers

- Saudi Arabia has booked multiple VLCCs to ship its crude oil, including to the US Gulf Coast, despite having its own fleet of VLCCs. While China is still struggling under the weight of COVID-19 and its oil refineries are scaling back their runs, Saudi Arabia is planning to increase shipments to that region of the world, and its lowered OSP is will be attractive for China - even if they don’t need it right now. The bookings for the VLCCs are just preliminary and can still be canceled, but even just a show of force at this point may be enough to move oil prices even lower on one hand, and shipping rates up on the other.

- Russian oil companies were supposed to meet with the Russian energy ministry this week to discuss the possibility of once again resuming its cooperation with OPEC. Instead, discussions sidelined OPEC, with giant Gazprom Neft saying that it was getting ready to increase production in April. A return to OPEC was not even an option. Russian oil companies have been vocal opponents of the deal for years, and are unlikely to break out their pom-poms in support of further production cuts, in what would, in their opinion, simply take cheaper Saudi and Russia barrels off the market and open the door for more expensive US shale. Saudi Arabia, however, is breathing down Russia’s neck and is now flooding Russia’s European customers with super cheap Arab Light in a bid to woo them away from Urals blend.

- The United States…

