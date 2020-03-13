Analysts See Oil Prices Staying In The $30s For Months

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 32.14 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 35.77 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 27.85 -3.93 -12.37%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Urals 2 days 32.30 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Graph down Marine 2 days 32.70 -1.87 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.98 -1.71 -4.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 25.43 -3.61 -12.43%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.40 +1.09 +2.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 31.46 -3.80 -10.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 32.89 -3.50 -9.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.99 +0.02 +0.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 21.75 -1.50 -6.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 25.45 -1.48 -5.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Analysts See Oil Prices Staying In The $30s For Months

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Falling prices

Oil prices will likely remain at current depressed levels for months amid a price war and the fight for market share while the coronavirus outbreak batters oil demand, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday. 

According to the 21 experts surveyed by Reuters, WTI Crude prices are set to average $30.37 a barrel in the second quarter this year and $37 for the full year.

Early on Friday, WTI Crude was trading at $33 a barrel, up on the day but down by a massive 25 percent on the week for what is shaping up to be the worst week for oil prices since the financial crisis in 2008.  

Brent Crude prices are seen averaging $34.87 per barrel in Q2 and $39.05 in Q3, according to the Reuters poll. In Q4, Brent Crude is expected to climb to $44.08. The average Brent Crude price forecast in the latest poll for full-year 2020 is $42 a barrel, down from $60.63 expected in a poll in February.

Early on Friday, Brent Crude was up 5 percent at $36.92.

After the collapse of the OPEC+ production cut deal, major banks slashed their oil price forecasts, expecting an enormous oversupply in the market now that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia are turning on the taps and looking out for their own interests instead of trying to fix the prices and the market as a grand coalition of producers. Related: Should You Sell Your Oil Stocks Now?

Goldman Sachs is warning that we may see $20 oil in Q2, Standard Chartered says WTI Crude will average just $32 a barrel in 2020, and ING slashed its Q2 Brent Crude forecast to $33 a barrel from $56, to name a few.

Saudi Arabia has promised to flood the oil market with an extra 2.6 million bpd of oil from April, while its fellow OPEC producer and ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), pledged an additional 1 million bpd in supply. This will result in a total increase of 3.6 million bpd in global oil supply from OPEC’s heavyweights at a time of depressed oil demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and at a time of crashing oil prices, following the abrupt end to the OPEC+ deal last week.

Former ally Russia, for its part, says it can raise its oil production by 200,000 bpd to 300,000 bpd in the short term, with a potential for up to a total increase of 500,000 bpd.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

