Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.54 +0.24 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.049 -2.11%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph up Marine 2 days 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Copper Prices Are Soaring On Growing Battery Metal Demand

Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?

Saudi Arabia’s ultra-ambitious Vision 2030…

Why Does Trump Want To Regulate Sustainable Investing?

Why Does Trump Want To Regulate Sustainable Investing?

The Trump Administration is proposing…

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

Colombia’s oil industry is showing…

Russian Energy Minister Arrested On Embezzlement Allegations

By Editorial Dept - Sep 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Jordan is expecting to resume oil imports from Iraq this month to the tune of 10,000 bpd, after it had to suspend imports completely in August due to the pandemic. Jordan gets as much as 7% of its oil imports from Iraq, through a deal they forged last February. The current import deal is set to expire in November.

As another part of the saga that never ends, Nigeria is asking a Milan court for an immediate advanced payment from Eni and Shell - a payment that would exceed $1 billion - in the corruption trial over the infamous OPL 245 oilfield. Nigeria, the largest oil producer in Africa, gets 86% of all export revenue from its oil and gas industry, yet the country is riddled with energy insecurity and corruption. Nigeria’s budget office warned that the country could fall into a recession in the third quarter on the back of low oil prices and the pandemic.

Russia has detained Deputy energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov on embezzlement (allegedly $7.9 million) allegations after a search of the ministry this week. Tikhonov will be jailed for two months while he awaits trial. Tikhonov is one of eight deputy energy ministers under Alexander Novak, and his arrest (in a country where corruption is endemic) will likely signal that he or whoever he is connected to has fallen from Putin’s good graces.

