U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Crumbling As Driving Season Comes To An End

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.41 +0.11 +0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.98 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.050 -2.15%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.050 -2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.86 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 16 mins Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 18 hours People in the Military are..
  • 18 mins Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 hour Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 2 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 5 mins Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 17 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days .
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 2 days Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 days Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

Copper Prices Are Soaring On Growing Battery Metal Demand

Oil Markets Face Bearish Blowback

Oil Markets Face Bearish Blowback

WTI crude futures are in…

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Arabia’s failed oil price…

Baghdad Asks Kurdistan To Cut Oil Production

Baghdad Asks Kurdistan To Cut Oil Production

The federal Iraqi government has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Crumbling As Driving Season Comes To An End

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 11, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The recovery in gasoline demand in the United States slowed down in August, even turning negative in the last week of the month as driving season came to an end and the new school year began.

New data from IHS Markit shows gasoline demand fell by 1.9 percent over the last full week of August. The four-week rolling average, the company reported, stood at 18.2 percent below the level from last year.

The slowdown in August followed three months of strong recovery after lockdowns got eased in May. A month before that, gasoline sales crashed by 50 percent on the year.

“The plateauing in demand is a symptom of the continuing aggressiveness of the coronavirus and is telling us that it will take longer to get back to normal,” IHS Markit chairman Daniel Yergin said, commenting on the data.

In that, he echoed most market observers in various industries that see a prolonged recovery from the devastating economic effects of the pandemic, especially in the United States.

A further decline in demand for gasoline is coming over the next few months as summer driving season normally represents the peak in demand. This means that whatever recovery demand registered in the summer was all it would get this year. This, in turn, means that we are likely to see a shift from inventory draws to builds in gasoline in the Energy Information Administration’s weekly petroleum status reports.

In the EIA’s latest weekly report, the agency said gasoline inventories had fallen by 3 million barrels in the week to September, after an even bigger weekly draw of 4.3 million bpd a week earlier. That one, however, was linked to Hurricane Laura, which forced refinery shutdowns along the Gulf Coast. Average gasoline production last week fell, however, to 8.9 million bpd from 9.5 million bpd a week earlier.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Next Post

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000
Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com