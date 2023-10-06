Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

On the Ukraine war front, there has been another uptick in saber-rattling between Moscow and Washington this week. Both events carry a fair amount of ironic symbolism, which is the point at which we find ourselves in this protracted conflict.

Washington has transferred thousands of weapons it seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) to Ukraine. The weapons were seized by the U.S. Navy en route to Yemen, where Iran has been fighting a proxy war with Saudi Arabia (though this conflict venue has cooled off somewhat following a Saudi-Iran restoration of diplomatic relations). This is the blowback of Iran’s drone sponsorship of Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield. Tit-for-tat gets very specific in this case.

Putin’s additional saber-rattling response was to claim to have successfully tested its previously failed Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile (NATO calls it “Skyfall”). The Burevestnik, if truly successfully developed to launch, is said to be able to strike targets in the U.S. The allegedly successful testing of this missile was also accompanied by Putin’s indication that Moscow may move to revoke its 1996 ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban treaty.

On the battlefield, this week in Ukraine, Russia reportedly moved its Black Sea fleet warships out of Crimea under threat of Ukrainian missile strikes. This has not been independently confirmed, and the initial reports were based…