Can Oil Prices Remain Below $90?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.41 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.14 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.278 +0.112 +3.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.002 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

Abu Dhabi’s Energy Giant Is Preparing For Global Expansion

Abu Dhabi’s Energy Giant Is Preparing For Global Expansion

ADNOC has been directed to…

What Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Getting Wrong

What Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Getting Wrong

The fossil fuel industry and…

Goldman Sachs: China’s Demand For Oil And Copper Is Booming

Goldman Sachs: China’s Demand For Oil And Copper Is Booming

Goldman Sachs highlights China's booming…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Oil Prices Remain Below $90?

By Alex Kimani - Oct 06, 2023, 7:30 AM CDT
  • Oil prices crashed this week as fuel inventories climbed and demand concerns took center stage, with WTI falling to $82.50 and Brent trading at $84.23.
  • Standard Chartered believes the oil price crash will be temporary, however, with the bank seeing anything under $90 as unsustainable based on fundamentals.
  • While fundamentals may point toward higher prices, other analysts including JP Morgan believe demand destruction is already underway and the price drop is justified.
Join Our Community
oil prices

The nearly four-month-long oil price rally has finally come unstuck, with oil prices crashing spectacularly over the past week thanks to a smaller-than-expected weekly decline in domestic crude supplies accompanied by a much larger-than-expected increase in fuel inventories. 

WTI crude for November delivery has crashed from $93.68 per barrel on September 27 to $82.50 per barrel on October 6, good for an 11.9% decline while Brent crude for December delivery has declined by more than 10.5% to trade at $84.23 per barrel over the timeframe, both four-week lows.

Although U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.2M barrels to 414M barrels, stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, climbed for the first time in eight weeks.

"Fears over demand factors are creeping back in the marketplace. Global macroeconomic headwinds and rising yields [suggest] the price of oil may have reached a short-term peak," Spartan Capital’s Peter Cardillo has said.

The bulls can, however, take some comfort in the fact that some Wall Street experts are now saying that oil markets are ready for a rebound. According to commodity analysts at Standard Chartered, the recent price dynamics are less a function of poor fundamentals but have more to do with a burst of volatility in a market where volatility was too low, combined with end-of-quarter rebalancing effects and the stopping out of some of the most recently added and least committed crude oil longs, particularly among momentum traders.

StanChart says recent price movements have been heavily distorted by contract expiry in a steeply backwardated market, noting the steep oil price crash is likely to embolden the bears.

However, the experts say current prices remain both fragile and too low given current fundamental balances, and are likely to rebound once the steep front-of-the-curve backwardation is stripped away and the effects of over-extended speculative length are factored in. 

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will maintain voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year, in an effort to support an oil market where prices have pulled back sharply in recent days.  Saudi Arabia has cut crude production by 1M bbl/day while Russia has trimmed oil exports by 300K bbl/day, on top of earlier cuts made with other OPEC+ nations. Saudi production for November and December will total ~9M bbl/day.

StanChart has maintained its Brent average forecast for Q4 at $93/bbl, a level it has maintained for the past 15 months, saying its projected supply and demand balances for Q4 support that level. The commodity analysts say they don’t expect dips below USD 90/bbl to prove sustainable, suggesting oil markets have overshot on the bearish side of things.

Oil Demand Destruction

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out considering the bears have advanced a pretty strong case that the latest oil price crash is the result of demand destruction courtesy of high oil and fuel prices.

JPMorgan analysts have warned that oil demand will decline in the current quarter due to the previous nearly 30% rally in oil prices in the previous quarter.

‘‘After reaching our target of $90 in September, our end-year target remains $86 [per barrel]. Moreover, demand restraint from rising oil prices is once again becoming visible in the US, Europe, and some EM countries,” reads the note titled "Demand destruction has begun (again). 

China and India drove global oil demand growth this year, but China opted to draw on domestic crude inventories in August and September after oil prices surged. There are already signs that consumers have responded by cutting back on fuel consumption,” wrote Natasha Kaneva, head of the global commodities strategy team at JPMorgan.

ADVERTISEMENT

That bearish thesis should, perhaps, give the bulls food for thought given the latest crude and distillate trends suggest that demand could indeed be eroding. Gasoline and diesel prices remain elevated and have only declined slightly from previous highs. A gallon of gasoline is currently retailing at a national average of $3.768, slightly lower than $3.835 a week ago and $3.831 a year ago while diesel is selling at $4.554 a gallon from $4.567 a week ago and $4.866 12 months ago.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Next Post

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com