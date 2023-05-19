Russia And Iran Plan To Challenge The Suez Canal With New Trade Corridor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 72.56 +0.70 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.72 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.010 -0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.584 +0.015 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.584 +0.015 +0.59%

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Russia And Iran Plan To Challenge The Suez Canal With New Trade Corridor

By Editorial Dept - May 19, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT
Russia Iran

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

While the battle rages on in Sudan between the military and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the big question for oil market observers is whether the fighting will negatively impact land-locked South Sudan’s oil exports. For now, this remains secure because the two fighting sides need it to be so, and they have largely divided up these spoils indirectly, with the RSF said to control one of the country’s two refineries (Al Jaili), while the Sudanese military controls the other. The RSF seized this reinsert in late April, along with a major power plant next door. There is no desire to disrupt South Sudan’s oil. The goal is to control the energy resources for leverage.

Russia and Iran have signed a deal to build a railway as part of a transport corridor the two countries say could rival the Suez Canal. The deal for the financing and construction of the North-South part of what has been named the Rasht-Astara railway will connect India and Azerbaijan to Iran and Russia via both rail and sea; hence the veiled threat to Western oil markets that this would rival the Suez Canal. This comes as tensions heat up in the Persian Gulf with tit-for-tat seizures of oil tankers by Iran and the U.S. Earlier this week, Iran seized a third tanker while Washington worked to boost its naval presence in the Gulf region.

Rival prime minister Fatih Bashagha’s days are numbered. This week, Libya’s…

