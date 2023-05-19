Oil Prices Set For Their First Weekly Gain In A Month

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.29 +0.43 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.35 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.99 -1.03 -1.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.588 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.600 +0.031 +1.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.600 +0.031 +1.22%

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

ClientEarth Asks High Court To Reconsider Its Case Against Shell

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

The IEA says that Russia…

Bullish Messaging Bolsters Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday…

The Great Potential Of Tidal Energy

Tidal energy holds huge promise,…

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For Their First Weekly Gain In A Month

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2023, 2:15 AM CDT
  • Oil prices are on course for their first weekly gain in a month, with both West Texas Intermediate and Brent trading higher early on Friday morning.
  • President Biden has reiterated that the U.S. will not default and that current negotiations are about the outlines of the budget and not the debt ceiling.
  • As well as renewed optimism about the U.S. lifting the debt ceiling, signs of strong fuel demand in the U.S. ahead of driving season also bolstered oil prices.
Oil prices

Crude oil prices look set to record their first weekly gain since mid-April as sentiment about future demand improves amid signs there may be progress on the debt ceiling negotiations in Congress.

On Thursday, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they would negotiate directly on lifting the debt ceiling, sparking hopes that a default would be avoided.

"We're going to come together because there's no alternative," President Biden said, as quoted by Reuters. "To be clear, this negotiation is about the outlines of the budget, not about the whether or not we're going to (pay our debts). The leaders (of Congress) have all agreed: We will not default. Every leader has said that."

As a result, oil prices inched up, with West Texas Intermediate gaining some 3% since the start of the week, according to Bloomberg.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at a little over $72 per barrel, while Brent crude was changing hands at around $76.50 per barrel. Both remain down 10% since the start of the year, however.

In addition to debt ceiling optimism, prices got some support from the fact that driving season is around the corner with demand expected to pick up in accordance with usual seasonal variation. Some additional support was also provided by the Department of Energy when it announced it planned to buy 3 million barrels of oil for the strategic petroleum reserve, an IG analyst told Bloomberg.

On the flip side, U.S. leading economic indicators suggested the economy is gathering pace, which in turn reignited fears of more rate hikes as it pushed the greenback to the highest in two months.

"Good news for the economy is now bad news for the crude demand outlook as economic resilience will force the Fed to kill the economy," OANDA analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

