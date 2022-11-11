Risk Of An Iranian Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities Remains High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.46 +2.99 +3.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 96.29 +2.62 +2.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 95.15 +2.90 +3.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.444 +0.205 +3.29%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.603 +0.037 +1.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.603 +0.037 +1.45%

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.84 -2.45 -2.74%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.00 -2.58 -2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.46 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 -0.36 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 -0.27 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 82.02 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 90.97 +0.64 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Editorial Dept

Risk Of An Iranian Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities Remains High

By Editorial Dept - Nov 11, 2022, 8:30 AM CST
Iran is offering large amounts of fuel to Lebanon directly, rather than the typical small amounts it has offered in the past through its proxy, Hezbollah. This direct overture is an attempt by Tehran to gain more leverage in Lebanon and to taunt Washington, which has warned Lebanon against accepting what is said to be an offer of over 660,000 tons of gasoline in violation of sanctions.

Fears are also still running high for the potential of an Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities, with Iran continuing to maintain the high-level uncertainty to use to its advantage. On Wednesday, the Iranian intelligence minister warned Saudi Arabia that Tehran might not continue its “strategy of patience”, noting that any instability in the region (such as the unrest in Iran) could be contagious and spread to other countries of the region in a veiled threat.

In the time-honored give and take between Turkey and Russia, Turkey is appeasing Russia by beginning to partially pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles. In return, it is hoping to get the idea of a Turkish hub for Russian energy underway.

Italian Eni will take two million barrels of Venezuelan diluted crude for this month loaded, resuming the Italian oil company’s oil-for-debt deal with the sanctioned Venezuela. The destination for the two cargoes is Bilbao, Spain. The last time Eni took Venezuelan oil was in July, although most of the heavy crude taken in…

