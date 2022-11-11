Russia Likely To Escalate As Losses Pile Up

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.91 +3.44 +3.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 96.74 +3.07 +3.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 95.15 +2.90 +3.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.445 +0.206 +3.30%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.628 +0.062 +2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.628 +0.062 +2.40%

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.84 -2.45 -2.74%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.00 -2.58 -2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.46 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 -0.36 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 -0.27 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.02 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 90.97 +0.64 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 14 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

U.S. Seizure Of Chinese Panels Could Slow Its Solar Energy Rollout

Oil On Track For Another Weekly Loss Despite Price Spike

Oil On Track For Another Weekly Loss Despite Price Spike

Oil prices spiked on Friday…

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

According to a recent report,…

Standard Chartered: The Risk Of Negative Oil Demand Growth Is Rising

Standard Chartered: The Risk Of Negative Oil Demand Growth Is Rising

Standard Chartered believes positivity about…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Russia Likely To Escalate As Losses Pile Up

By Editorial Dept - Nov 11, 2022, 8:30 AM CST
In another possible defeat, Russia’s some 20,000 forces allegedly have been ordered to withdraw from Kherson this week to the other side of the Dnipro River. Despite large numbers of Russian forces, constant attacks from Ukrainian forces are wreaking havoc on Moscow’s undersupplied military. Kherson is important symbolically as well because it was the first - and only - regional capital Russia managed to occupy and hold in its invasion. The withdrawal was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry, citing the inability to keep the region supplied and secure amid a concerted Ukrainian push to cut off supply lines.

The withdrawal announcement, which came from the Russian Defense Ministry, has not been confirmed by the Ukrainians, who said on Wednesday that they had not yet seen an indication of withdrawal and that fighting continued. The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that it had begun withdrawal.

We are inclined to err on the side of caution here. Russian forces may withdraw; however, the likelihood is that they are preparing for another, bigger attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, which hasn’t seen any major attacks since October 31st. Ukraine is viewing the alleged withdrawal from Kherson as a distraction from the stockpiling of weapons for an aerial bombardment of infrastructure. There is also concern that due to the significance of Kherson (which Russia has attempted to annex), a withdrawal could indicate a drastic measure along…

