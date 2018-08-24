Poll: Oil To Remain At Current Prices In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.98 +1.15 +1.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.41 +1.32 +1.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Mars US 19 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 1 day 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 1 day 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 1 day 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 1 day 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.48 +1.21 +2.86%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 11 minutes Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 14 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 3 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 6 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 53 mins Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 29 mins Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 8 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 5 hours Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 1 day China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 20 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 23 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 1 day Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 1 day Who owns US national debt?
  • 11 mins California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break

Breaking News:

Sinopec To Resume U.S. Oil Imports

Alt Text

Oil Prices Take A Breather As Supply Jumps

Oil markets took a breather…

Alt Text

Saudi Investment Fund Eyes Tesla Rival

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund PIF…

Alt Text

Is Deepwater Drilling More Profitable Than Shale?

Conventional wisdom in oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Poll: Oil To Remain At Current Prices In 2018

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT gas plant

Oil prices will rise on supply disruptions from Iran, but trade war concerns, slowing global oil demand growth, and a stronger U.S. dollar will keep a lid on prices so they are likely to end 2018 at the current price levels, according to 25 analysts polled by International Business Times / Newsweek on Friday.

At 09:58 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was up 1.74 percent at $69.01, while Brent Crude traded up 1.73 percent at $76.39, on signs that Iran’s oil exports have started to drop off, although overall market sentiment was cautious as the U.S.-China trade dispute drags on.

Fifteen of the 25 analysts polled by International Business Times expect Iran’s sanctions to drive oil prices up, but some also warn that an escalating trade war and a stronger dollar, as well as slowing demand growth, could cap significant price gains.

The consensus forecast of the analysts expects Brent Crude at $73 a barrel at the end of 2018, and WTI Crude at $67 per barrel at the end of this year.

According to the latest monthly Reuters poll of 44 analysts and economists, WTI Crude prices are expected to average $67.32 per barrel this year, and hold steady and range-bound for the rest of 2018 and 2019, as increased supply from OPEC and the United States is expected to meet rising Asian demand and offset supply disruptions from Iran and elsewhere around the world.

In the latest monthly survey of investment banks by The Wall Street Journal, banks raised earlier this month their oil price forecasts for a tenth consecutive month, expecting Iranian supply losses and dropping inventories worldwide to boost prices. The nine banks surveyed expect Brent Crude to average $73.65 a barrel in 2018, while WTI Crude is now seen averaging just above $68 per barrel, with forecasts for both benchmarks raised by around $2 compared to the previous survey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com