Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.98 +1.15 +1.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.41 +1.32 +1.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Mars US 19 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 1 day 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 1 day 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 1 day 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 1 day 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.48 +1.21 +2.86%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 11 minutes Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 14 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 3 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 6 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 53 mins Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 29 mins Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 8 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 5 hours Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 1 day China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 20 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 23 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 1 day Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 1 day Who owns US national debt?
  • 11 mins California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break

Breaking News:

Sinopec To Resume U.S. Oil Imports

Alt Text

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

As trade war tensions heat…

Alt Text

Southern Company Just Raised Cost Estimates For This Megaproject Again

Southern Company's subsidiary announced yet…

Alt Text

Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

Nigeria's state owned oil company…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

By Irina Slav - Aug 24, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT offshore

An expert commission tasked by Norway’s government with evaluating a suggestion that the country’s US$1-trillion sovereign wealth fund divests from all its oil and gas investments has advised against such a divestment.

Bloomberg quotes the report of the three-member commission as saying “If energy stocks are excluded from the fund, the composition of the investments will differ from market weights, and the fund will be expected to either achieve lower return or higher risk.”

The commissioners also noted that divesting from oil and gas will do little to mitigate the sovereign fund’s exposure to oil price volatility, but at the same time, it would change what has until now been a “successful investment philosophy.”

Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, recommended the removal of oil and gas stocks—US$35 billion worth of shares—from the fund’s equity benchmark index last November. It said this move would make Norway’s wealth and economy less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices.

Currently, oil and gas equities make up some 6 percent of the fund’s benchmark index, or US$35 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns). The fund has almost 380 investments in oil and gas equities, including stakes in the top global firms. The fund holds 2.33 percent in Shell, and that stake’s market value alone is US$5.36 billion. The interest in ExxonMobil is 0.82 percent worth US$3.066 billion, in Chevron it’s 0.92 percent worth US$2.04 billion, in BP it’s 1.65 percent worth US$2.028 billion, and in Total its stake is 1.62 percent worth US$2.02 billion.

Now the government of Europe’s biggest local oil and gas supplier will review the conclusions of the commission and pass the issue on to parliament. Lawmakers quoted by Bloomberg seem to differ in their opinions on the merits of the commission’s report, while the fund itself has for now refrained from commenting on the commissions’ conclusions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

Next Post

Poll: Oil To Remain At Current Prices In 2018
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com