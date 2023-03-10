Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Fell By 80,000 Bpd In February   

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.99 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.99 -0.60 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.59 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.016 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 75.27 -0.69 -0.91%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.016 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.71 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.73 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.35 +0.77 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.98 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.44 -0.98 -1.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.47 -0.94 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 77.87 -0.94 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 76.12 -0.94 -1.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 73.27 -0.94 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 71.27 -0.94 -1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 80.22 -0.94 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 69.57 -0.94 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

U.S. And EU Look To Launch Trade Talks On Critical Minerals

OPEC Officials And U.S. Shale Executives Discuss Global Oil Supply

OPEC Officials And U.S. Shale Executives Discuss Global Oil Supply

Executives from some of the…

Airlines Will Struggle To Keep Flights Costs Down This Year

Airlines Will Struggle To Keep Flights Costs Down This Year

2023 is set to be…

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Lithium-ion batteries are facing increasing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Fell By 80,000 Bpd In February   

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 10, 2023, 7:35 AM CST
  • The latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights found that OPEC+ production fell by 80,000 barrels per day in February.
  • While Russian oil output increased slightly, declines in Angola, Iraq, and Kazakhstan dragged overall production lower.
  • The Platts survey claimed OPEC production fell in February, while surveys from Reuters and Bloomberg reported an increase.
Join Our Community

The combined oil production of the OPEC+ group dropped in February by 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a small rise in Russia’s still resilient output failed to offset declines in Angola, Iraq, and Kazakhstan, according to the Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Combined production from all 13 OPEC members fell by 60,000 bpd in February compared to January, while output in the non-OPEC group, led by Russia, went down by 20,000 bpd month over month, the survey found.

Russian oil production increased by 10,000 bpd to 9.86 million bpd in February, the Platts survey showed.  

Russia has said it would reduce its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March in response to the Western sanctions—a move that may affect the level of its oil and fuel exports. Yet, OPEC+ delegates have said that the broader alliance doesn’t plan to change its oil production targets after Russia announced a cut in its output for March.  

Other surveys on the OPEC-only oil production showed last week that the cartel’s output rose in February compared to January, thanks to a rebound in Nigeria’s oil supply.

OPEC raised its crude oil production in February by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) amid a rebound in Nigerian output, which continues to be well below the African country’s OPEC+ quota, a Bloomberg survey showed last week. The Reuters survey from earlier last week also estimated OPEC’s production to have risen in February by 150,000 bpd compared to January.

While the market expects the official OPEC figures in the monthly report next week, the leaders of the OPEC+ coalition, Russia and Saudi Arabia, pledged to continue close cooperation in oil policy in the group during a visit of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to Moscow on Thursday.

“We have reaffirmed the mutual readiness for further coordination of efforts in OPEC+,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as carried by Interfax, after talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Recession Fears Put Oil Prices On Course For Significant Weekly Drop
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023
Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com