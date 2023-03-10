U.S. Recession Fears Put Oil Prices On Course For Significant Weekly Drop

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.22 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.24 -0.35 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.39 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.514 -0.029 -1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 75.27 -0.69 -0.91%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.71 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.73 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.35 +0.77 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.98 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.44 -0.98 -1.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.47 -0.94 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.87 -0.94 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.12 -0.94 -1.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.27 -0.94 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.27 -0.94 -1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.22 -0.94 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.57 -0.94 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement To Cut 2030 Energy Consumption By 11.7%

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana is offering 14 offshore…

Morgan Stanley Says Auto Demand Resilient Despite Headwinds

Morgan Stanley Says Auto Demand Resilient Despite Headwinds

Morgan Stanley analysts believe the…

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite A String Of Predictions

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite A String Of Predictions

While there have been plenty…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Recession Fears Put Oil Prices On Course For Significant Weekly Drop

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2023, 1:14 AM CST
  • Oil prices were down early on Friday morning, with WTI and Brent set for the largest weekly loss since early February.
  • The fall in prices was caused, in large part, by Jerome Powell signaling that the Federal Reserve will continue with its rate hikes.
  • The weekly U.S. jobs report could push oil prices higher later today, but it looks unlikely the overall weekly decline will be countered.
Join Our Community

Fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy have pressured crude oil prices, setting them for what could end up being their worst weekly performance in five weeks.

The slide began on Wednesday and accelerated on Thursday, after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would continue with its rate hikes as a means of controlling inflation, signaling these hikes will be large and possibly more frequent than the ones deployed so far.

"If - and I stress that no decision has been made on this - but if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell told the House Financial Services Committee.

That statement had unpleasant implications for the oil market. First, the suggestion that the Fed plans to hike interest rates means the economy is not doing as well as many hoped and might do even worse if faster rate hikes become necessary.

Then there is the problem with the hikes themselves, which many fear would make matters worse instead of better, increasing the risk of an actual recession, since the hikes make borrowing more expensive, prompting people and companies to reduce their spending on everything from mortgages to production expansion and consumer goods.

A recession would also mean lower demand for oil, so it is no wonder that traders reacted with a selloff after Powell’s statement to Congress, with West Texas Intermediate diving below $80 per barrel and Brent crude sliding to less than $82 per barrel.

At the time of writing, Brent was trading at $80.94 per barrel and WTI was trading at $74.92 per barrel.

The direction oil prices have taken may yet change later today when the weekly U.S. jobs report comes out, but it looks like whatever bullish news the day might produce would be hard-pressed to reverse the overall weekly decline that the prospect of a U.S. slowdown has spurred.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

BlackRock Sees More Value In EU Companies Than U.S. Stocks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023
Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?
Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com