OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd As Nigerian Output Rebounds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.56 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.09 +0.78 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.49 +0.72 +0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.764 -0.047 -1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 +0.032 +1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.19 +1.59 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 +0.032 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.58 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.46 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.95 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.42 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.93 +1.45 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.84 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.09 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.24 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.24 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.19 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.54 +0.64 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

SpaceX Is Leading The Private Space Race

EU Sanctions On Russia Create Opportunity For Emerging Producers

EU Sanctions On Russia Create Opportunity For Emerging Producers

Emerging market oil producers are…

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Merger and acquisition activity in…

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan believes Russia will be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd As Nigerian Output Rebounds

By Michael Kern - Mar 02, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • OPEC’s crude oil production increased by 120,000 barrels per day in February, driven by a rebound in Nigerian output.
  • While Nigeria’s production increased to a one-year high of 1.44 million bpd, the country remains well below its output quota.
  • OPEC’s output, which fell by 49,000 bpd in January, climbed up to a total of 29.24 million bpd in February.
Join Our Community

OPEC raised its crude oil production in February by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) amid a rebound in Nigerian output which, however, continues to be well below the African country’s OPEC+ quota, a Bloomberg survey showed on Thursday.  

OPEC pumped 29.24 million bpd of crude last month, up by 120,000 bpd from January, according to the survey based on tanker-tracking data, information from officials, and estimates from consultants.

In January, OPEC’s production fell by 49,000 bpd from December as top producer Saudi Arabia slashed output by 156,000 bpd, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). The report showed that Nigeria and Angola boosted their production the most in January, by 65,000 bpd and 47,000 bpd, respectively. But these producers are among the biggest laggards in their OPEC+ targets—they continue to pump well below their quotas.

In February, Nigeria accounted for two-thirds of the rise in OPEC’s oil production as its output hit a one-year high of 1.44 million bpd, per the Bloomberg survey released today. Recently, the Nigerian government has reached a security deal with a former warlord in the Niger Delta—a deal that appears to be holding off threats to production and leading to a recovery in Nigeria’s oil production.

But the estimated 1.44 million bpd output from Nigeria in February is still well below the country’s quota in the OPEC+ deal, at 1.742 million bpd between November 2022 and December 2023.

According to the Bloomberg survey, the other OPEC producers largely held their oil output steady in February.

The Reuters survey from earlier this week also estimates OPEC’s production to have risen in February by 150,000 bpd compared to January. For February, Nigeria was behind OPEC’s largest increase in production, with the African nation boosting production by 100,000 bpd. Iraq saw the second-largest increase in production, according to the Reuters survey.   

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com