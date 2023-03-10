Bearish Sentiment Spikes As The Fed Reignites Recession Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.28 +0.56 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.31 +0.72 +0.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.02 +1.35 +1.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.481 -0.062 -2.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 +0.025 +0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.27 -0.69 -0.91%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 +0.025 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.71 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.73 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.35 +0.77 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.98 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.44 -0.98 -1.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.47 -0.94 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.87 -0.94 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.12 -0.94 -1.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.27 -0.94 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.27 -0.94 -1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.22 -0.94 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.57 -0.94 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Norfolk Southern Disaster Prompts Rare Warning From Railroad Association

European Energy Prices Spike On Cold Weather And Nuclear Power Woes

European Energy Prices Spike On Cold Weather And Nuclear Power Woes

Energy prices in Europe spiked…

China’s Oil Imports Set To Soar Despite Slow Start To 2023

China’s Oil Imports Set To Soar Despite Slow Start To 2023

Despite weak oil imports in…

Oil Price Rally Unravels On China's Underwhelming GDP Growth Target

Oil Price Rally Unravels On China's Underwhelming GDP Growth Target

Oil prices fell back on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Sentiment Spikes As The Fed Reignites Recession Fears

By Michael Kern - Mar 10, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices are on course for their largest weekly decline since January after the head of the Federal Reserve reignited recession fears.

Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.

Oil prices

Production

Oil

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, March 10th, 2023

The prospect of higher and potentially even faster U.S. interest rate hikes has scared oil markets, triggering concerns that the oil demand impact might be even worse than initially assumed and leading to the most marked weekly loss since January. With no compelling bullish story looming in the next couple of weeks, bearish sentiment looks set to build in oil markets.

White House To Scrap Fossil Fuel Subsidies. US President Joe Biden is expected to propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas subsidies worth tens of billions of dollars, including drilling incentives, but there’s little chance of it going through a divided Congress.

Execs Warn US Shale Boom Is Over. Well productivity data across the US shale patch is showing increasing signs of reaching maturity. Higher upstream expenses have led to flat production and most producers have less than ten years’ worth of drilling left untapped. 

French Strikes Debilitate Refining. Nationwide protests across France have disrupted oil and gas operations in the country, with TotalEnergies’ (NYSE:TTE) Feyzin refinery halting production, all four LNG terminals remaining blocked, and at least 7% of petrol stations running out of stock of at least one product. 

US Senate Goes After OPEC+ Again. A group of bipartisan US senators has reintroduced the NOPEC bill on the Congress’ Judiciary Committee more than 22 years after its initial introduction, potentially allowing US authorities to file lawsuits against OPEC+ national oil companies for price collusion.

Exxon Eyes South Asian Frontier. US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) might be in for another Guyana-like success story as it is nearing a deal with the government of Bangladesh to secure exploration rights over all 15 deepwater blocks in the Bay of Bengal under a new production-sharing contract model.

Colombia Riots Force Chinese Major Out. After a dramatic flare-up in indigenous riots led local groups to destroy most of the infrastructure at Emerald Energy’s Capella oil field, the parent company Sinochem (SHA:600500) informed the national hydrocarbon agency ANH that it would be leaving the country. 

Canada Will Not Force Chinese Capital Out. Canada’s natural resources minister stated they will not force Chinese state-owned companies to divest stakes in three of its top mining companies such as Teck Resources (TSE:TECK) or First Quantum (TSE:FM), wary of creating policy uncertainty. 

Court Hurdles Delay Italy’s Next LNG Project. After the administration of the Tuscan port of Piombino in Italy filed a lawsuit against project operator Snam (BIT:SRG) citing safety concerns, the country’s administrative court postponed the decision until July while works on the terminal continue as planned. 

Corrosion Woes Mar France’s Nuclear Recovery. France’s nuclear operator EDF is in hot water again after the country’s nuclear safety watchdog found new cracks at the Penly 1 in its latest stress corrosion tests, despite five months of repairs at the site, jeopardizing the return of idled nuclear capacity. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Keystone Pipeline Still Operating Below Capacity. The US pipeline regulator mandated that TC Energy’s (TSE:TRP) 622,000 b/d Keystone oil pipeline should be operating at a maximum pressure of 72%. The company CEO Francois Poirier said it will be able to meet all 594,000 b/d of its contractual commitments. 

US Authorities Stall on Full Freeport LNG Restart. Despite the partial restart of Freeport LNG’s repaired units, industry regulators from the FERC and PHMSA sent another list of requests to the operating company, asking it to address operator fatigue and the training status of new hires.

Warren Buffett Buys Occidental Again. After a five-month hiatus, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK) has resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), buying another 5.8 million shares for $355 million and taking its overall stake in the company to 22.2%. 

Bahrain Wants to Get Into LNG. The Middle Eastern island kingdom of Bahrain is seeking to cut domestic gas production amidst its decarbonization drive that relies heavily on new solar plants and simultaneously wants to build an LNG terminal to export liquefied natural gas to international markets.

USDA Hikes Global Wheat Forecasts. Buoyed by higher-than-expected harvests in Australia and Kazakhstan, the US Department of Agriculture has hiked its global wheat production forecasts by 5 million mt to a total of 788.94 million mt as wheat futures have fallen to the lowest in 18 months.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Fell By 80,000 Bpd In February   
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023
Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com