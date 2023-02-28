OPEC’s February Oil Production Jumped By 150,000 Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.45 +1.77 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 84.00 +1.55 +1.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 -0.107 -3.92%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.428 +0.060 +2.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.428 +0.060 +2.52%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

OPEC’s February Oil Production Jumped By 150,000 Bpd

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • OPEC’s oil production rose by 150,000 bpd in February.
  • Nigeria fueled the surge in output, adding 100,000 bpd.
  • The cartel’s output targets have not changed since the production cut in November.
OPEC’s crude oil production for February was, on average, 150,000 bpd more than it was in January, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. 

OPEC’s February crude oil production rose to 28.97 million bpd, the survey said, but is still 700,000 bpd less than it was in September. 

OPEC+--responsible for producing around 40% of the world’s crude oil-- cut its oil production targets as demand took a tumble during the pandemic. The group slowly raised its production targets last year as demand increased but consistently failed to meet its monthly production targets. 

In September last year, OPEC+ decided to begin cutting the group’s production targets, effective in October. The first cut was mild, at just 100,000 bpd. The cut was considered mostly symbolic, with the group at the time still underproducing by nearly 3 million bpd. But with oil prices falling from $120 Brent to less than $90 Brent by their October meeting, OPEC+ moved to tighten oil markets even further by making a drastic cut to its production targets by 2 million bpd, effective in November. 

The group’s production targets have not changed since then. 

For the ten OPEC members that are part of the wider OPEC+ agreement, February production was 880,000 bpd below its targets. This is closer to their target than they were in January when they produced 920,000 bpd less than their target. 

For February, Nigeria was behind OPEC’s largest increase in production, with the African nation boosting production by 100,000 bpd, according to the Reuters survey. Iraq saw the second-largest increase in production. 

Angola saw a drop in crude oil production in February of 80,000 bpd. 

The Reuters survey is based on shipping data, Petrologistics, and Kpler, along with information provided by OPEC and consultants, Reuters said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

