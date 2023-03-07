Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite A String Of Predictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.85 -1.61 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.73 -1.45 -1.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.22 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.044 +1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.738 -0.059 -2.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.61 +0.63 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.738 -0.059 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.19 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.21 +0.68 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.20 +0.64 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 462 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.83 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.53 +0.56 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.77 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.21 +0.78 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.61 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.86 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.01 +0.78 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.01 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.96 +0.78 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 74.31 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 18 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

Cybersecurity Is Becoming A Priority For GCC Nations

Cybersecurity Is Becoming A Priority For GCC Nations

Some GCC countries have already…

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil prices fell on Friday…

What Will It Take For Oil To Break Out Of Its Range?

What Will It Take For Oil To Break Out Of Its Range?

Strong economic data from China…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite A String Of Predictions

By Michael Kern - Mar 07, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Despite months of rumors regarding a rebound in global oil demand, oil prices are decidedly range-bound at the moment as they await a major development to break through resistance.

oil prices

Oil

Rig Count

Chart of the Week

Margins

- The US downstream landscape remains hamstrung by widespread refinery maintenance that peaked in February at 1.5 million b/d of offline capacity, just as gasoline demand is set to pick up amidst the summer quality change. 

- US gasoline prices have already shown a slight uptick and are expected to grow further as refiners need to replace cheap butane with more expensive reformates to meet hot-weather vapor pressure requirements. 

- Most US refining majors aim to operate at 85-89% capacity this quarter, down from 94-97% in Q4 2022, as years of healthy margins forced them to postpone maintenance for as long as possible.   

- US gasoline production has rebounded from its January lows and is now (9.7 million b/d) within touching distance of late 2022 levels, but this comes at the expense of diesel which remains 0.5 million b/d below December readings.  

Market Movers

- US LNG firm New Fortress Energy (NYSE:NFE) will be moving its first Fast LNG unit to Mexico’s Altamira in June, so the commissioning of the 1.4mtpa liquefaction plant will happen in July.  

- Carbonvert, the joint ventures of US oil companies Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), has tripled the size of the Bayou Bend carbon capture project to 1 billion metric tons.  

- US natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) signed a 15-year LNG supply deal with Swiss commodity trader Gunvor for up to 2 million tons LNG per year, starting in 2027.  

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

A string of oil events around the world has been providing a steady flow of sound bites about the prospects of 2023 demand, but there is still no indication that the current $80-$86 per barrel bandwidth for Brent oil is to undergo any changes. Chinese crude demand is still not where it was expected to be, the US might be in for a first stock build in 10 weeks, and Powell is set to testify before congress, all of which should amount to another week of choppy trading. 

Oil and Gas Industry to Lead on Climate Change. The CEO of ADNOC and the new President of the COP 28 meeting Sultan al Jaber said the oil and gas industry ought to promote decarbonization of the global economy and lead on climate change issues, seeking to boost investments into the Global South. 

Iran Hints at IAEA Nuclear Access. The visit of the UN nuclear watchdog to Tehran seems to have eased tensions as Iran appears to have agreed to rekindle some form of information sharing and coordination after the Middle Eastern country was found to have enriched uranium to 84%. 

Chevron Eyes FLNG for Offshore Israel. Buoyed by a string of gas deliveries in the Eastern Mediterranean that followed its 2020 purchase of Noble Energy, US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is considering building an FSRU in offshore Israel to supply LNG into the European market. 

UAE Disavows Reports of OPEC Departure. The United Arab Emirates indicated they have no plans to leave the OPEC+ alliance after a WSJ report that said Emirati officials are having an internal debate on the issue, following a series of clashes with Saudi Arabia. 

Colombian Court Stops Presidential Takeover. Colombia’s highest administrative court halted an attempt by the country’s President Gustavo Petro to take control of the energy and gas commission (CREG), arguing it is Congress’ prerogative to regulate energy and water prices, not the President’s. 

Philippines to Launch LNG Terminal Next Month. Philippines will commission their first ever LNG terminal by April, according to the country’s energy minister, with the 3mtpa capacity Vires FSRU operated in Batangas Bay expected to meet energy needs as domestic gas output declines. 

Nigeria Pipeline Blast Hits Shell. An explosion on the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku Trunk Line in Nigeria’s Rivers State operated by Shell (LON:SHEL) killed at least 12 people and postponed indeterminately the restart of the Bonny Light export terminal that has been in force majeure since November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

European Gas Storage Sites Are Well-Stocked. Gas inventories across the EU and the United Kingdom are 61% full as we are nearing the end of the 2022/23 winter season, and are expected to bottom out in late March at 617 TWh (or 55% of capacity) thanks to energy curbs and mild weather.

Oil Majors Line Up for Guyana Licensing. As the Guyanese government is set to offer 14 offshore blocks in its upcoming licensing round next month, international oil majors such as Shell (LON:SHEL), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are rumored to be bidding into it. 

Belgian Regulator Against Reactor Extensions. Belgium’s nuclear energy regulatory advised Brussels not to extend the lifespan of the country’s three oldest reactors in Doel and Tihange, with the 2025 nuclear exit goal triggering a risk of lacking electricity supply over the next two winters.

China Highlights the Importance of Coal. Still reliant on coal for more than 56% of its electricity generation, China’s economic planning agency NDRC stated it would promote further production growth in coal as more than 50 GW of new coal-fired capacity is being constructed. 

Hedge Funds Sue LME Over Nickel Trades. Buoyed by Elliott Associates' $456 million litigation, the London Metal Exchange is facing another slew of lawsuits from at least 10 hedge funds and asset managers for its March 2022 suspension of nickel trading, allegedly violating the Human Rights Act.

Oil Bonanza Looming Amidst Another Namibian Oil Find. Project partners Shell (LON:SHEL) and QatarEnergy discovered another commercial oil play in Namibia’s offshore zone some 270 km from the coast, with the Jonker-1X well hitting a light oil deposit in water depths of 2,200m.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Officials And U.S. Shale Executives Discuss Global Oil Supply
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.
Oil Trade Is Moving Away From Europe

Oil Trade Is Moving Away From Europe

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com