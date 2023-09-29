Oil Traders Increasingly Bullish Despite Economic Uncertainties

On the economic front, the U.S. has witnessed stable growth with a 2.1% increase in the second quarter,…

This shortage in supply was intensified by the production cutbacks initiated by Saudi Arabia and Russia under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), totaling 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year. Furthermore, Russia’s sustained ban on fuel exports due to the instability in its domestic market accentuates the tightening grip on global supply, with implications for price movements in the short and medium term.

The scarcity of supply and a reduction in inventory levels had Brent's front-month reaching $97.69, its highest since November 2022, while nearby WTI rose to its highest level since August 2022 at $95.03.

The week started with oil prices in the red, but as it progressed, a significant rally was observed in December crude oil futures, surging up by $5.74 from its weekly low before sellers decided to step in. The market reflected classic signs of a closing price reversal top on Thursday, indicating that despite the contract still being up for the week, a 2 to 3 day correction might be on the horizon.

The global oil market has experienced a whirlwind of movements this week, with prices swinging between highs and lows, driven by a myriad of factors ranging from supply constraints to economic indicators and geopolitical events.

In-depth Market Dynamics

Economic Factors and Price Influences

On the economic front, the U.S. has witnessed stable growth with a 2.1% increase in the second quarter, driven by a resilient labor market, which in turn is driving strong wage gains. However, looming shadows of a potential government shutdown on October 1 and the associated consequences on the U.S.'s credit rating have introduced elements of uncertainty and potential slowdown in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, fears regarding high oil prices stoking inflation have led to speculations about central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, persisting with high interest rates longer than initially anticipated, creating a ripple effect on the global economic growth and consequently, oil demand.

High interest rates typically slow down economic activities, creating a downward pressure on oil demand. The realization of these economic developments could make the pursuit of the $100/bbl mark challenging, despite the strong bullish sentiments driven by supply constraints.

Supply-Demand Tensions and Market Responses

The market has reflected substantial responses to the prevailing supply-demand tensions. With Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub levels declining to near-historic lows, concerns are rising regarding the quality and availability of the remaining oil.

The tight supply scenario is evident in falling U.S. crude inventories, following combined cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a reduced premium of Brent over WTI, which held near a five-month low after declining to $2.87 per barrel on Wednesday.

The market is reflecting signs of being overbought and corrections seem inevitable. The perceived tightness in supply due to restrictions on exports of oil products has raised concerns over retail fuel prices and may necessitate governmental interventions to stabilize them.

Weekly Technical Analysis

Weekly December WTI Crude Oil

Trend Indicator Analysis

The main trend is up according to the weekly swing chart. The main trend will change to down if sellers take out the swing bottom at $77.03. The next target is the futures contract high at $93.92.

Retracement Level Analysis

The contract range is $37.89 to $93.92. Its retracement zone at $65.91 to $59.29 is the major support zone. This stopped the selling in May.

The intermediate range is $93.92 to $63.00. The market is currently trading on the strong side of its retracement zone at $82.11 to $78.46, making it support.

The minor range is $63.00 to $92.48. Its retracement zone at $77.74 to $74.26 is additional support.

Weekly Technical Forecast

The direction of the December WTI crude oil market the week ending October 6 is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the new minor bottom at $86.74. A trade through this level will change the minor trend to down and shift momentum to the downside. However, it will not change the main trend.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $86.74 will signal the presence of buyers. This could create the momentum needed to trigger an acceleration to the upside with the contract high at $93.92 the next major target price.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $86.74 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could trigger a sharp break into Fibonacci support at $82.11. Since the main trend is up, value-seeking buyers are likely to step in on a test of this level.

Short-term Forecast: Cautious Optimism

In light of the current conditions, the short-term forecast for crude oil leans towards cautious optimism. Bullish trends, fueled by supply constraints and dwindling inventories, seem to dominate the market space. However, underlying risks associated with economic instability, possible tightening of monetary policies, and geopolitical uncertainties hint at potential bearish influences.

The balance between supply and demand, coupled with these influences, necessitates that all market participants remain vigilant and strategically adaptive in their decisions. The week's complexities and contrasting influences in the oil market underscore the need for informed, strategic insights to effectively navigate the ever-changing landscape.

In other words, although the weekly chart is trending higher, one may have to shift to the daily chart in order to protect profits. At current price levels, this is not a “set it and forget” scenario. The December WTI futures contract is presently positioned in a zone indicating impending heightened volatility.

Given this fundamental assessment, the key level on the technical side is the new weekly minor bottom at $86.74. Taking out this level will be a sign of short-term weakness, but not a major trend change.