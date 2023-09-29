Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.93 +1.22 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 96.01 +0.63 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +0.69 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 -0.066 -2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.514 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.514 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.99 +1.30 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 1 day 97.35 +1.40 +1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 94.02 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.38 -0.26 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.72 -0.48 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 72.46 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 93.86 -1.97 -2.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 92.11 -1.97 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 87.91 -1.97 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 86.71 -1.97 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 95.31 -1.97 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 84.51 -1.97 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

California Allows Early Move To Winter-Blend Gasoline As Prices Top $6

What Russia’s Fuel Export Ban Means For The Markets

What Russia’s Fuel Export Ban Means For The Markets

Russia’s temporary ban on diesel…

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

Driven by OPEC+ cutbacks, rising…

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

In the energy transition, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2023, 7:51 AM CDT
  • Oil industry analysts polled by Reuters raised their price forecasts for 2023 in September, although only a few see $100 oil.
  • On Friday morning WTI was trading around the $93 mark and Brent was up above $96 after both benchmarks fell back on Thursday.
  • While oil prices may be moving toward the $100 mark, few analysts see a sustained period in the territory due to the artificially tightened market.

Analysts polled by Reuters raised their oil price forecasts for a second consecutive month, expecting the OPEC+ cuts to continue tightening the market, although few see $100 oil due to the still uncertain global economic outlook.

The Reuters September Oil Poll showed on Friday that 42 economists and analysts now see Brent Crude prices averaging $84.09 per barrel in 2023, up from the $82.45 consensus projection in August.

Brent Crude prices have averaged $81.94 so far in 2023 and were trading just above $96 early on Friday.  

Next year, Brent is expected to average $86.45 per barrel, according to the analysts surveyed in the Reuters poll.

The experts have also raised their average price forecast for WTI Crude, to

$79.64 a barrel in 2023, up from the August projection of $77.83. Next year, the U.S. benchmark is set to average $82.99 per barrel.

WTI Crude traded above $93 per barrel early on Friday, at $93.02, rising by 1.37%, as the OPEC+ supply cuts and the falling U.S. commercial crude oil inventories have raised the bullish sentiment on the market this week despite a strengthening U.S. dollar.  

While most analysts in the Reuters poll see oil prices well supported above $80 per barrel later this year and heading into 2024, few expect $100 oil for a sustained period of time, due to the artificially tightened market – with the Saudi and OPEC+ cuts – and to the uncertain path ahead for many economies amid interest rate hikes.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia will dictate oil prices over the next three months,” Bill Weatherburn, commodities economist at Capital Economics, told Reuters.

Commenting on oil’s moves at the end of this week, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Friday “There is likely reluctance amongst participants to push too much higher right now with the market clearly in overbought territory.”

“There is also possible nervousness that OPEC+ and specifically Saudi Arabia could start to ease cuts earlier than scheduled if prices move much higher,” they noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Giants Embrace Exploration Revival
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com