Oil Traders Hedge Geopolitical Risk With Record Options

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.88 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.16 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.13 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 +0.047 +2.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.012 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.96 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 87.58 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.31 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 45 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 33 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

Central Banks Grapple With Inflation Threat Amid Oil Price Rally

Central Banks Grapple With Inflation Threat Amid Oil Price Rally

Central Banks are reluctant to…

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

The total number of active…

A Chinese EV Company That Represents Remarkable Value

A Chinese EV Company That Represents Remarkable Value

Tesla shares have plunged to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Traders Hedge Geopolitical Risk With Record Options

By Editorial Dept - Apr 19, 2024, 6:50 AM CDT
oil

1. Venezuela Braces for Impact After US Reimposes Sanctions

-  The Biden administration reimposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry after its six-month waiver expired on 18 April, with the White House providing oil firms with a 45-day grace period to wind down operations.

- The US waiver was linked to President Maduro’s agreement to hold a free and fair presidential election in July and to allow opposition politicians to participate, but both Maria Corina Machado and her proxy replacement Corina Yoris were barred from running.

- Thanks to the temporary respite in sanctions, Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA ramped up production by some 150,000 b/d, with oil production last month rising above 870,000 b/d.

- Heavy sour might come under pressure in Latin America, though the Biden administration hinted at a potential reinstatement of the waiver in case Maduro allows opposition candidates to run.

2. Traders Hedge Geopolitical Risks with Record Options

- Oil prices have slid lower this week with ICE Brent shedding some $3 per barrel and moving within the $88-89 per barrel range, but the oil market’s interest is increasingly geared towards options.

- Call options are currently trading at their widest premium to bearish put options since October, with the call skew some 5% above puts, as traders start to hedge their exposure against price rallies.

- The volume of options trading…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices Erase Gains as Iran Downplays Reports of Israeli Missile Attack

Next Post

Explaining the Israel and Iran Missile Exchange
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com