Oil To Move Above $41 If Trump’s Tweet Is True

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday on increased expectations of a production cut by OPEC and other major producers known as OPEC+.
The markets are following through to the upside following record gains on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal that could result in Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), representing 10-15% of global supply. Trump also said he made no offer to cut U.S. output.
According to Reuters, the source added that OPEC+ is watching the outcome of a meeting between Trump and the oil companies later on Friday and that a final figure on cuts depends on participation by all oil producers.
Saudi’s Call for Emergency Meeting
Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, saying it aimed to reach a fair agreement to stabilize oil markets.
Members Support Meeting Suggestion
Kuwait’s oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday he supported Saudi Arabia’s invitation for a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.
The energy ministry of non-OPEC producer Azerbaijan, meanwhile, said the OPEC+ meeting is planned for April 6 and will be held as a video conference, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
Many Unanswered Questions
Traders are probably asking what a 10 to 15 million barrel…