Oil To Move Above $41 If Trump’s Tweet Is True

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 2 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 9 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 13 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 15 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 6 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Ready To Fire Back In The Oil Price War

U.S. shale companies have started…

Alt Text

Coronavirus Could Lead To Mass Layoffs In Oil And Gas

Covid-19 is not only impacting…

Alt Text

How To Find A “Bargain” In A Distressed Energy Sector

The crash in oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil To Move Above $41 If Trump’s Tweet Is True

By Editorial Dept - Apr 03, 2020, 12:10 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday on increased expectations of a production cut by OPEC and other major producers known as OPEC+.

The markets are following through to the upside following record gains on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal that could result in Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), representing 10-15% of global supply. Trump also said he made no offer to cut U.S. output.

According to Reuters, the source added that OPEC+ is watching the outcome of a meeting between Trump and the oil companies later on Friday and that a final figure on cuts depends on participation by all oil producers.

Saudi’s Call for Emergency Meeting

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, saying it aimed to reach a fair agreement to stabilize oil markets.

Members Support Meeting Suggestion

Kuwait’s oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday he supported Saudi Arabia’s invitation for a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.

The energy ministry of non-OPEC producer Azerbaijan, meanwhile, said the OPEC+ meeting is planned for April 6 and will be held as a video conference, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Many Unanswered Questions

Traders are probably asking what a 10 to 15 million barrel…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products






Previous Post

What Will $15 Oil Mean For Producers?

Next Post

The Largest Rig Count Collapse In 5 Years
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com