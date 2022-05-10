Oil Tanker Stocks Get Hammered In Market-Wide Selloff

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 98.98 -0.78 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 101.7 -0.81 -0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.369 -0.016 -0.22%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 3.930 -0.002 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.512 -0.029 -0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.5 -1.89 -1.65%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 98.61 -3.13 -3.08%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.512 -0.029 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 103.1 -4.58 -4.25%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 106.1 -4.96 -4.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 103.3 -2.46 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 162 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 106.2 -2.70 -2.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 104.0 -2.42 -2.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.5 -1.89 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 85.72 -7.11 -7.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 88.99 -6.68 -6.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 105.2 -6.68 -5.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 103.5 -6.68 -6.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 101.4 -6.68 -6.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 100.6 -6.68 -6.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 104.2 -6.68 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 98.84 -6.68 -6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.25 -5.25 -5.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.3 +1.39 +1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 97.04 -5.17 -5.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.25 -6.75 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 -6.68 -5.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Brent Crude At $107 In Q2 2022

Saudi Energy Minister: Insufficient Investment To Blame For High Fuel Prices

Saudi Energy Minister: Insufficient Investment To Blame For High Fuel Prices

According to Saudi Arabia’s Energy…

Is Now The Time For The NOPEC Bill?

Is Now The Time For The NOPEC Bill?

The U.S. Senate is attempting…

Fears Of An Economic Slowdown Drag Oil Prices Lower

Fears Of An Economic Slowdown Drag Oil Prices Lower

Fears of a global economic…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Tanker Stocks Get Hammered In Market-Wide Selloff

By Alex Kimani - May 10, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Tanker stocks have fared worse than other energy stocks during the market-wide selloff.
  • Year-to-date, ocean shipping stocks are still outperforming broader equity indexes and domestic transport stocks.
  • Clarksons Platou Securities: spot rates for modern very large crude carriers have fallen to just $8500 per day.
Join Our Community

Last month, we reported that commodity shipping stocks were exploding amid a global commodity supercycle. Leading commodity shipping stocks Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) recently took out 52-week highs, as did dry bulk carrier owners Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK), Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier owner Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG). 

But fortunes can change at the speed of light in this business.

Monday was a rough day for the U.S. stock market as concerns over China’s economy, oil demand, Fed tightening, and inflation triggered one of the worst trading sessions of the year, with the S&P 500 falling 3.2%. However, ocean shipping stocks fared worse than most, with many leading names tanking in double figures.

Among crude tanker owners, Tsakos Energy Navigation fell 16%; Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) 15%, Frontline (NYSE: FRO) and Teekay Tankers 13%, Euronav (NYSE: EURN) 12%, International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) 11%, and DHT (NYSE: DHT) 10%.

The majority of ocean shipping stocks and crude tanker stocks are small and micro-cap equities traded by retail investors, which partly explains their wild swings: TNP has a market cap of $368.9M while NAT is valued at $488.0M; FRO, TNK, EURN, INSW, and DHT have valuations of,  $1.8B, $555.7M, $2.4B, $1.1B, and $931.5M, respectively.

LNG shipping stocks did not fare any better, despite the Ukraine-Russia war increasing demand for seaborne volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG): Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) lost 11%, while its smaller peer GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) fell 10%. Europe must replace lost pipeline volumes with seaborne imports as it tries to wean itself from Russian pipeline gas.

Oil Bear Market?

One worrying sign for crude tanker investors is that spot rates remain extremely low, particularly for larger vessel sizes.

Clarksons Platou Securities assessed Monday’s spot rate for modern very large crude carriers (VLCCs; tankers that carry 2 million barrels of crude) at just $8,500 per day—less than a third of Clarksons’ estimated breakeven rate for a five-year-old VLCC of $33,000 per day.

Crude tanker stocks saw gains earlier this year despite rate weakness, mainly driven by optimism about a future recovery. Unfortunately, after Monday’s slide, most crude tanker names have given up much (and in some cases all) of their YTD gains. 

In contrast, ocean shipping stocks are still outperforming broader equity indexes and domestic transport stocks in the year-to-date.

Another worrying trend: the oil price rally has hit the skids.

In the current year, energy investors have been largely spared from the broader equity market selloff, with the sector emerging as the best performer amongst the 11 U.S. market sectors

But it now appears that the bears are finally coming for the oil patch.

The broad index of energy stocks Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) fell by 8.3% on Monday, on pace for its worst trading day of the year and weakest performance since falling 9.4% on June 11th, 2020.

US natural gas prices led the energy commodity complex lower, with Henry Hub down 9% on the day and ~18% from highs reached late last week. 

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) led the losers among E&P names, -10%, while other notable decliners include APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) -8.6%, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -8.4%, Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) -8.1%, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -8%, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -7.5%, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -6.9%, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -5.8%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -5%, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) -4.4%.

Oilfield services stocks were some of the worst performers: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) -12%, Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) -10.5%, Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) -10.1%, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -8.8%, Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) -8.3%, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -7.4%, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -6.9%.

Small-cap energy names were hit hardest, with Laredo (NYSE:LPI) down 13%, and Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) down 16% in early trading, despite the latter posting solid results ahead of the market open.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Call For Windfall Taxes On Energy Firms Is Growing

Next Post

Has Oil Found A Bottom At $100?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks

Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
The Next Frontiers In The Lithium Boom

The Next Frontiers In The Lithium Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com