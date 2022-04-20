Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 7 hours 102.8 +0.19 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.3 +0.52 +0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.836 -0.101 -1.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.960 -0.014 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 49 mins 3.296 +0.011 +0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 day 102.2 -5.50 -5.11%
Chart Gasoline 49 mins 3.296 +0.011 +0.33%

Graph down Marine 20 hours 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 142 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.55 -5.17 -5.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 87.95 -5.56 -5.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 104.2 -5.56 -5.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 102.5 -5.56 -5.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 100.4 -5.56 -5.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 99.60 -5.56 -5.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 103.2 -5.56 -5.11%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 97.80 -5.56 -5.38%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.77 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -5.75 -5.84%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.8 -5.65 -4.81%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day Ukraine gas
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 7 hours Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 14 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 4 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Germany To Drill For Gas In North Sea To Reduce Reliance On Russia

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves

Japan announced on Friday that…

U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

The United States may be…

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. banks were some of…

Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

By Alex Kimani - Apr 20, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The dramatic surge in commodity prices has sparked a boom in shipping stocks.
  • Crude tankers and container-ship stocks are soaring. 
  • Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions are pushing commodity prices higher, and shipping stocks are following suit.
Market experts consider rising inflation and the Ukraine crisis as the two biggest market risks this year. Runaway inflation has been corroding asset values, limiting buying power and eating away at corporate margins, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted key energy and commodity supply chains causing massive price spikes. Consequently, the Dow Jones Transportation Average has slumped 11% since late March on fears of waning domestic demand, with container shipping stocks being dragged down along with domestic transport. But the commodities shipping sector is proving to be a different beast.

Leading commodity shipping stocks are firmly in the green this year and show no signs of slowing down after enjoying a banner year in 2021.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) recently hit fresh 52-week highs, as did dry bulk carrier owners Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK), Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier owner Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG).

TNP is now up 56.1% in the year-to-date; TNK has climbed 45.2%, GNK has gained 55.9%, while GOGL and FLNG have rallied 37.8% and 31.9%, respectively.

Numerous other commodity shipping stocks--but not container stocks--are on the cusp of new one-year highs.

Notably, tanker stocks have been soaring, too: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) is up 58.0% YTD; Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) is up 29.9%, while Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) have returned 30.8% and 39.8%, respectively.

According to Clarksons Platou Securities, rates for modern-built Suezmax (1-million-barrel capacity) crude tankers currently clock in at $45,300 per day, up 163% month on month. Modern-built product tankers in the MR class (25,000-54,999 deadweight tons) are pulling top-dollar at $52,400 per day.

Commodity Supercycle

In contrast, container-ship lessor stocks  Zim (NYSE: ZIM) and Matson (NYSE: MATX) have cratered 33.5% and 25.5%, respectively, from their March peaks despite these companies boasting several years of contracted revenue booked at record rates that shield them from exposure to a drop in consumer demand.

There's a method to the madness, though.

Enter the commodity supercycle.

Commodities handily outperformed other asset classes in 2021, and are widely expected to remain competitive in 2022. Indeed, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research Jeffrey Currie has reiterated his earlier call saying we are merely at the first innings of a decade-long commodity supercycle.

Currie also says that there has been a complete redirection of capital over the past few years due in large part to poor returns in the oil and gas sector, with flows moving away from old-world economy investing style in things like oil, coal, mining, and towards renewables and ESG-- and now there is a demand imbalance is being exposed.

The GS commodities expert adds that stretched equity valuations and still-low treasury yields make commodities even more attractive for investors wary of the high risks in these markets but still hunting for decent returns. In other words, commodities not only offer good prospects on a pure return basis but can also be a good hedge against growing market volatility.

But it's Currie's remarks about the metals sector that will probably catch the attention of ESG and clean energy investors more. According to the analyst, the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing commodity supercycle are metals, which he has compared to oil in the 2000s, thanks mainly to green capex. Currie says the ESG and clean energy transition is massive, with nearly all of the world's nations pursuing clean energy goals at the same time, making copper one of the most important commodities of this cycle.

Related: Rival PM Says Libya Can Help UK Replace Russian Crude

Indeed, Currie has declared copper as the new oil, noting it's absolutely indispensable in global decarbonization strategies with copper shortages already being felt.

Other notable clean energy experts share Currie's views.

New energy research outfit Bloomberg New Energy Finance says the energy transition is responsible for driving the next commodity supercycle, with immense prospects for technology manufacturers, energy traders, and investors. Indeed, BNEF estimates that the global transition will require ~$173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades, with renewable energy expected to provide 85% of our energy needs by 2050.

Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts. According to a recent Eurasia Review analysis,  prices for copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium could reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario, with the total value of production rising more than four-fold for the period 2021-2040, and even rivaling the total value of crude oil production.

Metals

Source: Eurasia Review

In the net-zero emissions scenario, the metals demand boom could lead to a more than fourfold increase in the value of metals production--totaling $13 trillion accumulated over the next two decades for the four metals alone. This could rival the estimated value of oil production in a net-zero emissions scenario over that same period, making the four metals macro-relevant for inflation, trade, and output, and providing significant windfalls to commodity producers.     

Estimated cumulative real revenue for the global production of selected energy transition metals, 2021-40 (billions of 2020 US dollars)

Metals

Source: Eurasia Review

Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts PGM auto-led recovery

Not all commodities are benefitting from the current market setup, though.

Indeed, commodity experts at Standard Chartered have reported that PGM demand risks are likely to overshadow supply risks in the current year.

Russia produces around 40% of the world's palladium and 9% of platinum and rhodium, the equivalent of 2.5Moz of palladium, 600koz of platinum, and 70koz of rhodium. The U.S. imports around 39% of its palladium from Russia, China imports 29%, and Hong Kong imported 70% in 2021. The loss of Russia's supply would markedly tighten the PGM markets; but in the absence of market-specific sanctions or export bans driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supply-side losses have been driven by supply delays and rising costs given airspace closures. This is causing near-term disruption ahead of South Africa's wage negotiations.

The market impact is not limited to the supply side; demand is also at risk from:

(1) China's renewed COVID restrictions

(2) Tightening monetary policy

(3) Slower economic recovery

(4) Supply-chain challenges and 

(5) Accelerated substitution in response to high and volatile prices. 

Major auto production forecasters have lowered their 2022 estimates by up to 3.5mn units; this could reduce palladium demand by up to 375koz in 2022. Much of the supply tightness has materialized in H1, but demand losses are likely to accelerate in H2. These losses could be exacerbated by accelerated thrifting and switching of palladium in favor of platinum. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

