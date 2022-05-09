Saudi Energy Minister: Insufficient Investment To Blame For High Fuel Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 105.3 -7.06 -6.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Energy markets have been going…

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield service providers are preparing…

Europe May Face LNG Crisis This Winter

Europe May Face LNG Crisis This Winter

A liquified natural gas crisis…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Energy Minister: Insufficient Investment To Blame For High Fuel Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • A lack of investment in global refining capacity could be driving the rise in fuel prices, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister.
  • The energy minister went on to reiterate that net-zero goals are being undermined by the reality of the rising demand for oil and gas.
  • “The net-zero does not mean cherrypicking, net-zero does not mean zero oil,” he explained.
Join Our Community

Not enough investment in global refining capacity is one of the key drivers of the global rally in gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who reiterated the Kingdom’s view that a rushed transition to cleaner energy fails to take into account realities.  

“All mobility fuels have skyrocketed ... and the gap between crude prices and these products in some cases is actually 60%,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an aviation conference, as carried by Reuters. 

If the industry is discouraged from investments, this will lead to a lack of supply, which will translate into inflation, and that will affect the end consumer, the Saudi energy minister said at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Arab News reports.

Achieving sustainability can’t be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, all options, including hydrogen, should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman added. 

The energy minister of the world’s top crude oil exporter reiterated his view from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that the “La La Land” scenario of net-zero is being undermined by the reality of the still-growing global demand for oil and gas. 

Even before February, the “la la land scenario about net-zero had been smacked with so many realities,” including cost, Reuters quoted Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying. 

Related: JPMorgan Slashes Demand Outlook Amid Soaring Oil Prices

Days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the minister had said at the 2022 International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Riyadh that insufficient investment in the oil and gas industry harms consumers, raises concerns about short-term supply shortages, and creates challenges for policymakers. 

The sole focus on renewables is a mistake, said the most influential oilman of the OPEC+ coalition.

“The net-zero does not mean cherrypicking, net-zero does not mean zero oil,” he added. The sharp decline in oil and gas investments has created a danger “that the world will not be able to produce all the energy it needs to promote recovery,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in February. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Swings From Losses To Record Cash Flows

Next Post

Europe May Face LNG Crisis This Winter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems
Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks

Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com