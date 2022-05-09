Saudi Energy Minister: Insufficient Investment To Blame For High Fuel Prices

“The net-zero does not mean cherrypicking, net-zero does not mean zero oil,” he explained.

The energy minister went on to reiterate that net-zero goals are being undermined by the reality of the rising demand for oil and gas.

A lack of investment in global refining capacity could be driving the rise in fuel prices, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister.

“All mobility fuels have skyrocketed ... and the gap between crude prices and these products in some cases is actually 60%,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an aviation conference, as carried by Reuters.

If the industry is discouraged from investments, this will lead to a lack of supply, which will translate into inflation, and that will affect the end consumer, the Saudi energy minister said at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Arab News reports.

Achieving sustainability can’t be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, all options, including hydrogen, should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman added.

The energy minister of the world’s top crude oil exporter reiterated his view from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that the “La La Land” scenario of net-zero is being undermined by the reality of the still-growing global demand for oil and gas.

Even before February, the “la la land scenario about net-zero had been smacked with so many realities,” including cost, Reuters quoted Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying.

Days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the minister had said at the 2022 International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Riyadh that insufficient investment in the oil and gas industry harms consumers, raises concerns about short-term supply shortages, and creates challenges for policymakers.

The sole focus on renewables is a mistake, said the most influential oilman of the OPEC+ coalition.

“The net-zero does not mean cherrypicking, net-zero does not mean zero oil,” he added. The sharp decline in oil and gas investments has created a danger “that the world will not be able to produce all the energy it needs to promote recovery,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in February.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

