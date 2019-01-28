Oil Prices See Best January In 14 Years

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.57 -2.12 -3.95%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.60 -1.99 -3.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.916 -0.156 -5.08%
Mars US 3 days 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 3 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.916 -0.156 -5.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.11 +0.76 +1.26%
Murban 3 days 62.63 +0.86 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.04 +0.48 +0.90%
Basra Light 3 days 62.67 +0.25 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.46 +0.42 +0.69%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 3 days 62.16 +0.64 +1.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.15 -2.18 -5.15%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 42.69 +0.56 +1.33%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 50.84 +0.56 +1.11%
Premium Synthetic 22 days 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 7 days 51.39 +0.56 +1.10%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 50.94 +0.56 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 53.19 +0.56 +1.06%
Central Alberta 7 days 48.69 +0.56 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 3 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 56 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 1 hour Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 38 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 59 mins China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 days Oil prices forecast
  • 1 day U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 3 days Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 16 hours Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly

Breaking News:

API Boasts Record-Breaking Industry Performance In 2018

Alt Text

Modest Rig Count Gain Caps Oil Prices

Oil prices were on course…

Alt Text

Syria’s New ‘Militarized’ Oil Companies

As Assad’s forces regain control…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Unmoved By Venezuela Turmoil

Oil prices rose a bit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices See Best January In 14 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Offshore Nigeria

Oil prices are on course to book their best performance in the month of January since 2005, despite starting this week with losses after Friday’s rig count report showed a first U.S. weekly rig increase for 2019.

At 07:47 EST a.m. on Monday, WTI Crude was trading down 1.69 percent at $52.78, while Brent Crude was down 1.43 percent at $60.71.

On Friday, Baker Hughes reported modest rise in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States last week. The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs rose by 9 rigs, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 10 to reach 862 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 1 to reach 197. As of last week, the oil and gas rig count was 112 up from this time last year, 103 of which was in oil rigs.

Signs that shale drillers could be adding more supply sent oil prices lower early on Monday. Prices were also dragged down by another set of weak Chinese economic data, with industrial companies reporting lower profits for December, for a second month in a row, stoking concerns over whether a possible industrial slowdown could result in slower growth pace in Chinese crude oil imports this year.

Still, as of Monday, four days before the end of the month, oil prices have gained 12 percent so far in January.

This is the largest rise in the price of oil for January since January 2005, when prices jumped by 14 percent, according to Reuters estimates. Related: A Rare State Of Affairs For Refiners

The low oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 have led to U.S. shale drillers restraining activity, Reuters quoted a note by Commerzbank as saying on Monday.

“Because prices have risen considerably since the start of the year and there is a high number of drilled but uncompleted wells, drilling activity is likely to recover soon,” according to the bank.

In addition, hedge funds and other money managers have boosted their net long position in Brent Crude in six out of the past seven weeks, exchange data compiled by Reuters analyst John Kemp showed. Most of the net long position, however, was the result of closing of shorts, rather than opening of new long positions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com