Modest Rig Count Gain Caps Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.57 +0.44 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.52 +0.43 +0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.052 +0.054 +1.80%
Mars US 22 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 2 days 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.052 +0.054 +1.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 2 days 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.33 +0.39 +0.93%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 14 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 6 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 5 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 6 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 20 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 6 hours Robots Serve Up Food And Fun In Budapest Cafe
  • 6 hours Turkey's Erdogan Wants Syria 'Safe Zone' In Place Within Months
  • 14 hours How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 mins Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 11 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 17 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 1 day UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 2 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn

Breaking News:

Exxon Signs Up For Germany LNG Project

Alt Text

A Look Back At 20 Years Of Gasoline Prices

Gasoline prices are a hot…

Alt Text

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

The U.S. oil and gas…

Alt Text

BP Remains Bullish On Oil Demand Growth

BP executive Bob Dudley doesn’t…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Modest Rig Count Gain Caps Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 25, 2019, 12:15 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil rigs

Baker Hughes reported modest rise in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States this week.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs rose by 9 rigs, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 10 to reach 862 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 1 to reach 197.

The oil and gas rig count is now 112 up from this time last year, 103 of which is in oil rigs.

WTI prices were trading up earlier on Friday as the crisis in oil-rich Venezuela deepens as opposition leader Juan Guaidó seeks to grab power from current president Nicolas Maduro, garnering him a backing from the United States to the ire of Maduro. Gains were capped, however, by the previous day’s EIA report that showed a major buildup in crude oil inventories for the week at 8 million barrels, bringing the total to 9% above seasonal limits.

At 12:16pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.52 (+0.99%) at $53.65—nearly flat week on week, with Brent crude trading up $0.40 (+0.65%) at $61.49 per barrel—down nearly $1 per barrel on the week.  

Canada’s oil and gas rigs increased by 23 rigs this week, after climbing by 25 rigs last week. Canada’s total oil and gas rig count is now 232, which is 106 fewer rigs than this time last year.

The EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending January 18 shows an increase at an average rate of 11.9 million bpd­—a record for the US—for the second week in a row..

By 1:06pm EDT, WTI had increased by 0.87% (+$0.46) at $53.59 on the day. Brent crude was trading up 0.61% (+$0.37) at $61.46 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Gasoline Overproduction Leads To Negative Margins

Next Post

Oil Prices Unmoved By Venezuela Turmoil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher
Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

 Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com