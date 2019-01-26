Crude Rally On Hold

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Brent Crude 1 day 61.59 +0.43 +0.70%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.072 +0.074 +2.47%
Mars US 1 day 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 2 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.072 +0.074 +2.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.11 +0.76 +1.26%
Murban 2 days 62.63 +0.86 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.04 +0.48 +0.90%
Basra Light 2 days 62.67 +0.25 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.46 +0.42 +0.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 2 days 62.16 +0.64 +1.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 42.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 21 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 5 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 5 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 5 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 3 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 14 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 45 mins Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 2 days Turkey's Erdogan Wants Syria 'Safe Zone' In Place Within Months
  • 2 days Robots Serve Up Food And Fun In Budapest Cafe
  • 17 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 4 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 15 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 22 hours EVs and Oil Demand
  • 2 days *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 15 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 1 day Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 12 hours Solid-State Batteries
  • 1 day Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn

Breaking News:

Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Alt Text

U.S. Set To Pump More Oil Than Russia And Saudis Combined

U.S. total liquids production could…

Alt Text

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Offshore discoveries in the Mexican…

Alt Text

Trump Takes Aim At Maduro, Threatens Oil Embargo

Maduro has been sworn in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Crude Rally On Hold

By Jim Hyerczyk - Jan 26, 2019, 11:59 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil industry

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday, however, the market is still in a position to close lower for the week. The market opened on its high this week, but sellers came in quickly to stop the move, producing a potentially bearish closing price reversal top in the process.  

The selling was primarily driven by two factors:  worries over a global economic slowdown and renewed concerns over U.S.-China relations. Underpinning the market were the OPEC-led supply cuts and political turmoil in Venezuela, which could lead to a supply disruption.

Global Economic Slowdown Caps Gains

The wave of selling pressure shortly after the opening this week was fueled by China’s weak GDP data and a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that forecast a slowdown in the global economy in 2019 and 2020.

The theme throughout the week was the weakening global economy which translates into lower demand for crude oil. Supporting this idea were remarks from a couple of central banks this week to go along with previous central bank concerns about an economic slowdown.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is already on record saying it would be willing to take a pause in rate hikes if the economy continues to sputter. On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged. It also cut its inflation forecasts and warned of growing risks to the economy from trade protectionism and slowing global demand.…

To read the full article

Sign in for free as an Oilprice member and gain access to this premium content.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shale Pioneer Hamm: Output Growth Could Fall By 50%
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale
IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

 Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com