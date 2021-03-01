X

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.48 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 64.62 +0.20 +0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.760 -0.011 -0.40%
Graph down Mars US 11 hours 60.95 -2.18 -3.45%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.953 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Marine 3 days 64.27 -0.98 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 3 days 64.67 -0.91 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 62.00 -1.08 -1.71%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 64.69 -0.58 -0.89%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 64.91 -1.09 -1.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.06 -1.44 -2.17%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 49.90 -2.03 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 59.20 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Rally As U.S. House Passes Stimulus Package

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Oil prices rose early on Monday after the U.S. House passed the stimulus package, and another COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the United States.

As of 10:23 a.m. ET, WTI Crude prices were up 0.59 percent at $61.88 and Brent Crude was up 0.78 at $64.94.

Following a slump on Friday, oil prices recovered on Monday, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Saturday President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9-trillion COVID relief package, which now needs Senate approval.

The progress in the stimulus package approval – after weeks of impasses – lifted sentiment on the markets on Monday, including the oil market.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson said on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson aims to ship enough single-shot vaccines by the end of March to enable the full vaccination of more than 20 million people in the U.S., and to deliver 100 million single-shot vaccines to the U.S. during the first half of 2021.

The progress in the U.S. coronavirus relief package and vaccines improved the market outlook for the U.S. economy and the global economy at large.

Moreover, February PMI data from IHS Markit signaled a marked upturn in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

“Another month of strong production growth suggests that the US manufacturing sector is close to fully recovering the output lost to the pandemic last year, and a renewed surge in optimism suggests the recovery has much further to run,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit. 

Surprisingly good economic data came out of Germany, where manufacturing saw strong growth in February, thanks to exports, IHS Markit’s PMI survey showed, despite the lockdown in Europe’s biggest economy.

This week the oil market will be closely watching the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and comments from top officials before that to gauge where the oil-producing alliance will be going with its oil supply policies from April.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Trump: Biden’s Policies To Bring ‘Energy Disaster’ To The U.S.
