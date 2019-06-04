Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.51 +0.26 +0.49%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.00 +0.72 +1.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 57.60 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 61.15 -0.63 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.14 -3.69 -5.78%
Murban 2 days 61.75 -3.45 -5.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.02 -2.12 -3.71%
Basra Light 2 days 62.75 -1.07 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.32 -2.47 -3.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Girassol 2 days 62.81 -2.37 -3.64%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.27 +0.32 +0.87%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 23 hours 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.20 -0.25 -0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 2 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 2 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 6 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 12 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 13 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed
  • 12 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 hour Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 21 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader

Breaking News:

US To Present Evidence On Iran’s Link To UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

Alt Text

Oilfield Services Feel The Pain As Crude Prices Drop

The financial struggles of the…

Alt Text

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

As the oil price halted…

Alt Text

Oil Tanks On Fears Of U.S., Mexico Trade War

Oil prices fell towards the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market

By Tom Kool - Jun 04, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rig

Oil markets are heading into bear territory as fears of a global economic slowdown grow on the back of Washington's escalating trade wars with both China and Mexico.

Investor Alert: A new breakthrough – known by only a handful of scientists, researchers and insiders – is about to turn the energy world upside down. And one small company is at the center of it all. Get the full report here.

News

(Click to enlarge)

Rig

(Click to enlarge)

Rig Count

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi Arabia

(Click to enlarge)

- Saudi Arabia used 0.4 mb/d of oil for power generation in 2018, the lowest total since 2009, according to the EIA.

- The Kingdom has deployed more gas-fired generation, freeing up oil for export.

- It also has increased its refining capacity, making it a larger exporter of refined products and not simply crude oil.

Market Movers

- Four people were injured when an explosion hit an oil and chemical storage terminal owned by Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) in Carson, CA.

- Apache (NYSE: APA) agreed to sell 140K MMBtu per day of natural gas to Cheniere Energy’s (NYSE: LNG) Corpus Christi liquefaction Stage 3 terminal. Meanwhile, Cheniere issued a final investment decision for Train 6 at its Sabine Pass facility.

- BP (NYSE: BP) agreed to sell its Gulf of Suez oil concessions to Dragon Oil. BP is focusing on its offshore Egypt assets.

Tuesday June 4, 2019

Prices for coal, natural gas, LNG and crude oil have all dropped significantly in recent weeks. “Fear of global economic growth slowing,” Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told Reuters, is “afflicting the entire energy complex with worries that demand growth will be bearish this year.”

OPEC+ likely to extend production cuts. The collapse of oil prices makes OPEC+’s decision an easy one when they meet in Vienna. There are very few analysts who believe OPEC+ will remove or significantly reduce the current production cut agreement.

Colorado municipalities issue drilling regulations. Fresh off a major state overhaul of oil and gas regulations, municipalities have moved quickly to begin regulating the industry at the local level. At least seven drilling municipal drilling moratoria have been passed, according to S&P Global Platts.

Trump’s Mexico tariffs could hit refiners. The looming tariffs that Trump is about to implement on Mexico would impact crude oil imports, which would raise costs for U.S. refiners. The tariffs are expected to begin at 5 percent on June 10, and then rise by 5 percent each month going forward, topping out at 25 percent. A 5 percent tariff could add about $3 per barrel to the cost of Maya crude. With profit margins for refiners on those barrels trading at roughly $6.86 per barrel, margins would be cut in half, according to E&E News. The tariffs would also trickle down to consumers at the pump. “The implication of that would be less gasoline produced, and prices would increase at the pump,” Sandy Fielden, director of oil research for Morningstar Inc, told the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, to the extent that Trump’s tariffs drag down the global economy – and thus, crude oil prices – the impact on retail prices could be offset.

Exxon could be affected by Papua New Guinea shakeup. ExxonMobil’s (NYSE: XOM) massive natural gas production and LNG export facilities in Papua New Guinea could be affected by a government shakeup. Newly installed Prime Minister James Marape has called for greater local control over its resources. “We will look into maximizing gain from what God has given this country — from our natural resources,” he said on Thursday. “I have every right to tweak and turn resources laws for my country.” WoodMac said the leadership change could delay the expansion of the LNG project by two years. Related: Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Mexico files charges against former Pemex chief. Mexican investigators filed corruption charges last week against Pemex’s former chief executive.

Russia’s oil production drops on contamination. Russia’s oil production fell to an 11-month low in May due to outages related to the contamination crisis. Production dropped to 11.11 mb/d, down from 11.23 mb/d in April.

Investment banks losing patience with oil trading. Trading units at investment banks are making a lot more money buying and selling gas, metals and carbon permits than they are trading crude oil. Oil, in fact, is falling out of favor with big banks as major economies continue to shift towards cleaner energy. The world’s 12 largest investment banks earned $2.5 billion last year from power, natural gas and metals, while they only earned $450 million from oil. “As we move toward a decarbonized economy these businesses realize they need to be involved in electricity,” Jonathan Funnell at recruiters Proco Commodities told Reuters. “Oil (revenues) being so bad has brought this to the forefront.”

Line 3 hits another snag. Enbridge’s (NYSE: ENB) Line 3 replacement project hit another legal setback on Monday, when a Minnesota court ruled that the state’s environmental impact statement was inadequate. The project involves replacing an aging long distance pipeline, which would double its current capacity to 760,000 bpd. It represents the only meaningful addition to midstream capacity for Canada’s oil sands. The decision, which said that Minnesota regulators did not study the impact of a potential oil spill, could lead to more delays.

Oil exports rising amid growing supply. A record six supertankers are expected to dock and load up on crude at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) over the next few weeks, according to Reuters, double the previous record set in December. Rising oil flows to the Gulf Coats and weaker prices are leading to more oil heading overseas. The LOOP port is the only U.S. terminal at the moment that can handle very large crude carriers.

ENI announces another offshore discovery. Eni (NYSE: E) announced its fifth oil discovery in the past year in offshore Angola. The discovery at the Agidigbo prospect is close to its existing West Hub development, and it could hold as much as 300 to 400 million barrels. Related: Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Plan Faces One Major Problem

Lawsuit against Permian leasing. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management for a major leasing plan in the Permian basin. The lawsuit said the federal government did not adequately assess the full environmental impacts of oil and gas leasing in the New Mexico offering.

Biden releases climate plan. Pressured by activists and other candidates in the Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden released a climate plan that calls for a ban on new oil and gas leasing on public lands, and calls for a $1.7 trillion federal investment in clean energy and infrastructure. The plan comes just a few weeks after a Reuters report suggested that he would pursue a “middle ground” plan that leaned heavily on natural gas. Biden faced blowback from his left flank after that report.

EV push on SUVs. A flurry of new electric SUV models are in the offing. In the first quarter, 19 of the top 25 most popular vehicles in the U.S. were either a pickup truck, SUV or jeep. The Ford (NYSE: F) F-150 has been the most popular vehicle for four decades. But falling battery costs are making electric SUVs and trucks more viable.

Investor Alert: A new breakthrough – known by only a handful of scientists, researchers and insiders – is about to turn the energy world upside down. And one small company is at the center of it all. Get the full report here.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oilfield Services Feel The Pain As Crude Prices Drop
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

 Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com