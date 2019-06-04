Oilfield Services Feel The Pain As Crude Prices Drop

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.51 +0.26 +0.49%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.00 +0.72 +1.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 57.60 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 61.15 -0.63 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.14 -3.69 -5.78%
Murban 2 days 61.75 -3.45 -5.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.02 -2.12 -3.71%
Basra Light 2 days 62.75 -1.07 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.32 -2.47 -3.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Girassol 2 days 62.81 -2.37 -3.64%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.27 +0.32 +0.87%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 23 hours 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.20 -0.25 -0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 2 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 2 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 6 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 12 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 13 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed
  • 12 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 hour Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 21 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader

Breaking News:

US To Present Evidence On Iran’s Link To UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

Alt Text

Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Following the escalation of the…

Alt Text

The No.1 Reason Why Investors Are Shunning Energy Stocks

The uncertainty about the U.S.-China…

Alt Text

GM Pulls Out Of The 'Automated Mobility' Race

General Motors is closing down its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oilfield Services Feel The Pain As Crude Prices Drop

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
offshore rigs

Last month, the world’s fourth-largest oilfield services company, Weatherford, said that it would begin financial restructuring to significantly cut its long-term debt of over US$7 billion. Weatherford expects the restructuring agreement to be implemented under a ‘pre-packaged’ Chapter 11 process and expects to file U.S. chapter 11 proceedings.  

The financial struggles of the world’s fourth-biggest oilfield services provider after Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes should flash a warning sign for the oilfield services industry, which has suffered the most through the downturn and continues to suffer today, Dan Eberhart, CEO at privately-owned U.S. oilfield services company Canary, wrote in an article for Forbes.

Even after oil prices recovered from the 2015-2016 lows and exploration and production companies returned to drill more, oilfield services were struggling to achieve good profit margins, because the much-touted productivity gains for upstream operators, especially in U.S. shale, came at the expense of business losses for the oilfield services industry, according to a Deloitte insight from April 2019.

Higher well productivity, multi-pad drilling, and other productivity and technology advances actually led to lower day-rates for rigs and wells completions performed by the oilfield services companies, Deloitte’s Anshu Mittal and Andrew Slaughter said.

The OFS sector was finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2018, but then came the Q4 oil price plunge, which made U.S. shale companies scale back investment plans for 2019 and stick to capital discipline as shale investors became increasingly irritated with the lack of returns and profits amid soaring record-high U.S. oil production. Related: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Not everyone in the shale patch profited from the higher oil prices earlier this year, the continuously rising oil production in the Permian, and the record U.S. crude output. Experts and analysts expect that more third-tier indebted companies across the U.S. shale patch will come under financial distress this year—a trend that’s not immediately visible when one looks at the record American oil production. 

While larger players, including supermajors Exxon and Chevron, are expanding their Permian presence and aim to grow production volumes significantly over the next few years, small, third-tier exploration and production companies across the U.S. were struggling even at WTI Crude prices of above $60 a barrel.

In the past two weeks, WTI Crude prices plunged from the low $60s to the low $50s, meaning more distress for U.S. shale breakeven prices and for upstream companies, which in turn will result in more distress for the oilfield services sector.

According to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for Q1, the index for utilization of equipment of oilfield services firms jumped sharply in the first quarter as oil prices rose, but the index for operating margins stood at -6.6, indicating narrowing margins for oilfield services firms in Q1 compared to Q4 2018.   

The world’s biggest oilfield services provider Schlumberger cited in April “higher cost of capital, lower borrowing capacity, and investors looking for increased returns” as the primary reasons for an expected 10-percent drop in E&P investments in North America’s onshore this year. Related: Oil Resilient Despite Trade Talk Failure

Last week, S&P downgraded Schlumberger’s rating and revised down Halliburton’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”, in a sign that the sector won’t be able to make the fat profit margins that they did in 2014 when oil prices were at $100 and upstream companies were overspending on drilling and big projects.

During and after the downturn, the OFS sector saw is profit margins shrink severely and for the first time in its history, the industry as a whole reported negative net income for four consecutive years, with a cumulative loss of about US$96 billion, according to Deloitte estimates. During and after the downturn, investors lost a total of US$300 billion in invested capital in the OFS sector, Deloitte says, adding that “In other words, the O&G supply boom has turned into doom for OFS companies and their investors.”

One way forward for the fragmented OFS sector is consolidation, because the fragmented market and the persisting oil price volatility continue to challenge oilfield services companies, Deloitte’s analysts say.

According to Eberhart, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals should increase as OFS providers realize that consolidation could help them cut costs and regain pricing power from producing firms.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shell Vows To Pay Back A Whopping $125 Billion To Shareholders

Next Post

Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

 Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com