Marine 4 days 63.83 -3.47 -5.16%
Murban 4 days 65.20 -3.24 -4.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 57.14 -2.52 -4.22%
Basra Light 4 days 63.82 -2.72 -4.09%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.79 -2.76 -4.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 -2.72 -4.00%
Girassol 4 days 65.18 -2.44 -3.61%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.53 +0.41 +1.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.75 -3.09 -7.39%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 50.25 -3.09 -5.79%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 53.95 -3.09 -5.42%
Sweet Crude 3 days 46.50 -3.09 -6.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 42.75 -3.09 -6.74%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 47.50 -3.09 -6.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.00 -3.09 -5.61%
Central Alberta 5 days 44.00 -3.09 -6.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -6.35 -9.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Giddings 4 days 43.75 -2.75 -5.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.39 -2.90 -4.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.45 -3.09 -6.11%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.40 -3.09 -5.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.00 -2.75 -5.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.65 -5.31 -7.48%
Breaking News:

Another Oil Pipeline Blow As Court Rules Against Enbridge Line 3

Alt Text

China-Made Tesla Sells In 3-Minute Blitz

The first pre-orders for Chinese…

Alt Text

The No.1 Reason Why Investors Are Shunning Energy Stocks

The uncertainty about the U.S.-China…

Alt Text

Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Following the escalation of the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
al Falih

After oil prices booked in May their worst decline in six months amid fears that trade wars would slow down global economic and oil demand growth, the price of oil rose early on the first trading day of June on Monday after Saudi Arabia moved to assure the market that the Saudis and the larger OPEC+ group would do whatever it takes to bring supply and demand to balance.

As of 10:53 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was up 0.62 percent at $53.83, while Brent Crude was trading up 0.03 percent at $62.01.

Three weeks before OPEC and its allies are set to discuss the fate of their production cut deal, Khalid al-Falih, the energy minister of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, said that there is emerging consensus among OPEC+ that the group remains committed to balance the oil market by drawing down inventories.  

“And I would like to reiterate my confidence, based on my discussions with several key producers, and on our track record, that we will do what is needed to sustain market stability beyond June,” al-Falih told Arab News in an interview published on Monday.

“To me, that means drawing down inventories from their currently elevated levels,” said the energy minister of the world’s top oil exporter.

Al-Falih reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to “do whatever it takes” to restore global oil balance, but declined to say if the recent oil price plunge means that chances are now higher for OPEC and its allies to extend the current deal through the end of the year. Related: It’s Adapt Or Die For U.S. Refiners

“First, we do not target specific prices. … Prices are determined by the dynamic interaction of multiple forces, some of which are not even fundamental – such as geopolitical headlines and financial speculation,” al-Falih told Arab News, adding that the partners will review the market fundamentals at the end of June before deciding how to proceed with their oil supply management policies.

“Increasing trade friction and potential barriers would certainly have a negative impact on the global economy and oil demand growth,” al-Falih said.

A few days ago, Russia’s First Deputy Oil Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia may join a proposed extension of the oil production cuts. The most important issue to consider is what the oil price gains would be from an extension as opposed to the potential loss of market share to U.S. producers, Siluanov told Reuters last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

