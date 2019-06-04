The Next Headache For Canada’s Oil Patch

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.08 -0.40 -0.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.61 -0.36 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.417 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 57.83 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 20 hours 59.00 -2.15 -3.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.417 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.04 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 -0.38 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.40 +0.38 +0.69%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.94 +0.19 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.70 +0.38 +0.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.52 +0.22 +0.35%
Girassol 20 hours 63.08 +0.27 +0.43%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 37.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 3 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 3 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.43 +0.23 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.38 +0.23 +0.45%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.38 +0.23 +0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 36 mins We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 6 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 1 hour Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 6 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Canadian oil eh? Is the Canadian Oil Patch Nightmare Over?
  • 10 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 5 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 18 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader
  • 18 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed

Breaking News:

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Alt Text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

German scientists have made a…

Alt Text

The No.1 Reason Why Investors Are Shunning Energy Stocks

The uncertainty about the U.S.-China…

Alt Text

Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Following the escalation of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Next Headache For Canada’s Oil Patch

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 04, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Enbridge pipeline

Canada’s oil sands industry just can’t catch a break.

Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline is facing the prospect of more delays as it was hit with a legal setback in a Minnesota court. On Monday, a court ruled that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s decision to approve the Line 3 replacement, based on an environmental impact statement, was not supported with “substantial evidence” that it would not harm the environment. Specifically, the court cited the inadequate assessment of how an oil spill would affect Lake Superior and its watershed. The case was brought by a coalition of environmental groups and native communities.

While this may seem like a problem only for Enbridge, it is yet another in a long line if headaches for Canada’s oil industry. The graveyard of major cross-continental oil pipelines from Alberta grows with each passing year. Northern Gateway, Energy East, Trans Mountain Expansion, Keystone XL – each of these pipelines has been vociferously opposed by ranchers, local communities, environmental groups and First Nations.

A year ago, the Canadian government of Justin Trudeau has nationalized the Trans Mountain Expansion in an effort to keep it alive, taking the beleaguered project off of the hands of Kinder Morgan. It will decide in the next few weeks whether or not to move forward on the project. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has spent two years trying to force Keystone XL into reality, but it too has faced legal setback after legal setback. Related: OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

The Line 3 replacement project was supposed to be different. Because it consists of replacing an existing pipeline, albeit an aging and increasingly troubled one, the construction was supposed to be relatively straightforward and easier to pull off.

Earlier this year, Enbridge delayed the in-service date for Line 3 from late 2019 to the second half of 2020 due to a longer-than-expected permitting process.

But the latest court decision could impose more delays. “I think they’re going to have to take (a potential spill) much more seriously than just some hypothetical modeling and really be conscious about the headwaters of the Great Lakes,” Frank Bibeau, lawyer for the Honor the Earth environmental group, told Reuters.

Enbridge’s shares fell more than 4.5 percent on the news. “We believe that the market will negatively view the court decision that casts uncertainty with respect to the timeline for the Line 3 Replacement (L3R) project and specifically the ability to bring L3R into service in H2/20,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Kwan wrote in a report.

It wasn’t all bad news for Enbridge. The company cited the fact that the court dismissed claims from environmental groups that the environmental impact statement did not adequately address climate change concerns. Instead, the court upheld most of the review.

It’s unclear how the latest court decision will impact the timing of the project. Enbridge is reviewing its options, while the Minnesota PUC may need to conduct a deeper assessment of the impact of the project. Enbridge had hoped to obtain all necessary permits later this year, clearing the way for construction. But those permits cannot be issued until the revised environmental impact statement is completed, which could take months. Thus, more delays are possible. Related: China-Made Tesla Sells In 3-Minute Blitz

Earlier this year, the province of Alberta implemented mandatory production curtailments as the region’s midstream capacity was completely tapped out, leading to painful price discounts for Western Canada Select. WCS prices rebounded sharply after producers were forced to lower output. Alberta announced that it would keep the cuts in place through July, unchanged from June levels at 175,000 bpd (or about half of the original cut).

The fact that the province has to maintain mandatory production curtailments in place is a direct result of the industry’s inability to build new pipelines. 

On Monday, a handful of protestors disrupted a construction site in Minnesota related to the pipeline route. If construction moves forward, protests could mushroom.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market

Next Post

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November
Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

 Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com