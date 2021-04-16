Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 hour America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 18 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Could This Be One Of The Best Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom?

Could This Be One Of The Best Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom?

In the not-so-distant future, a…

U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Prices Hold Above $60

U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Prices Hold Above $60

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

The Story Behind The World’s Longest Electrically Heated Oil Pipeline

The Story Behind The World’s Longest Electrically Heated Oil Pipeline

Uganda and Tanzania have signed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

By Tom Kool - Apr 16, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil demand is finally bouncing back despite the fact that Covid cases are rising and additional travel restrictions have been put in place.

For more great energy content, make sure you subscribe to the Oilprice youtube channel for breaking news and analysis.

Friday, April 16th, 2021

Oil prices moved higher this week after the demand outlook improved. While Covid cases are up significantly from a few weeks ago, and travel restrictions have proliferated, demand still looks strong and on the rise. 

IEA raises oil demand forecast. The IEA raised its oil demand forecast for 2021 by 230,000 bpd, citing improving vaccination efforts and U.S. stimulus.

Exxon spends huge sums to defeat proxy moves. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is spending above $35 million to block proxy votes by activist shareholder Engine No. 1, and could spend as much as $100 million, according to Reuters, although Exxon disputes that figure. Analysts say it could become one of the biggest proxy fights in history. 

New Zealand becomes first country to require climate disclosure. New Zealand became the first country to require banks, insurers and investment managers to report the impacts of climate change on their businesses. The law affects banks and insurers with assets over NZ$1 billion, and all equity and debt issuers listed on the country's stock exchange.

Oil majors’ struggle to sell $110 billion in assets. Large oil and gas companies are looking to sell off a combined $110 billion in assets to raise cash and pay down debt. But they may struggle to find buyers, according to Reuters. “This is not a very good time to sell assets,” Total (NYSE: TOT) CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

California fracking ban dies in state legislature. A proposal to ban fracking statewide in California fell short in the state legislature this week. 

Bitcoin power consumption jumped 66-fold since 2015. Energy consumption for Bitcoin mining is up 66 times and the associated emissions are destined to receive greater scrutiny, Citigroup warned. Bitcoin uses more energy than the entire country of Argentina. The New York Times also did a deep dive on the issue.

Chevron invests in offshore wind for first time. Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) venture capital unit invested in Ocergy Inc.’s floating offshore wind turbines. “To my knowledge, this is the first investment by a U.S. oil major in offshore wind,” said Anthony Logan, a senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Exxon cuts Guyana production due to compressor problem. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) cut its Guyana oil production by 75% down to 30,000 bpd due to a problem with a compressor on its offshore platform.

BP halts production at Shetlands oil field. BP (NYSE: BP) suspended production indefinitely at its Foinaven crude oil field west of Shetland. 

Pioneer warns of price war if shale moves too fast. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield warned that OPEC+ would engage in a price war if U.S. shale grew production too quickly. “If we grow another million barrels a day next year, we’re going to have another price war in my opinion going into ‘23,” he said.

Exxon may exit Iraq’s West Qurna 1. Iraq’s oil ministry said that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) may exit the West Qurna 1 oil field. The ministry said it is looking for buyers. Exxon operates the massive 500,000-bpd field. 

Investors around the globe looking for ESG. More than 80% of affluent investors in Hong Kong, China, Singapore and the UK say that environmental and ethical issues matter, and only a third have their investments tied to ESG factors, according to HSBC Asset Management. The data suggests there is an appetite for ESG investments.

Related Video: The Conditions Are Ripe for A Second Shale Boom

WoodMac: Global energy transition to result in $10 Brent by 2050. Stricter climate policy could accelerate the energy transition, and a steep drop in demand could begin by 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie. Demand could fall to 35 mb/d by 2050, with Brent averaging between $10 and $18.

Goldman Sachs: Oil demand to peak by 2026. Goldman has been bullish on oil demand in the short run, but expects “anemic” demand after 2025 and a peak by 2026.

Biden expected to propose 50% cut in GHG. The U.S. is hosting a virtual climate summit next week, and ahead of that meeting, the Biden administration is expected to announce a 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target of 50%. 

Report: 2035 100% EVs is possible. A new report shows that, with the right policy, it is technically and economically feasible for all new car and truck sales to be electric by 2035.

Shell opposes climate proxy vote. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is pushing shareholders to oppose a climate resolution filed by activist investor Follow This. 

Shell warns of stranded assets. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) says that it will have produced 75% of its proved oil and gas reserves by 2030, and will produce only 5% after 2040.

North American oil bankruptcies hit 5-year high. Oil and gas bankruptcies in North America hit their highest first-quarter level since 2016, according to Haynes and Boone. There were eight bankruptcies in the first quarter. 

The largest U.S. gas driller wants methane regulations. EQT (NYSE: EQT), the largest natural gas driller in the U.S., called for stricter limits on methane. The Pittsburgh-based company supports Congressional efforts to repeal the Trump-era rollback on methane limits. 

Permian pipeline crisis. A few years ago, Permian drillers suffered price discounts due to inadequate pipeline capacity. Now they have the opposite problem: too many pipelines and not enough oil.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Prices Hold Above $60

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com