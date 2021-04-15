The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.34 +0.19 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.84 +0.26 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.667 +0.049 +1.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.896 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 +0.013 +0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.20 +2.97 +4.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 +0.013 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.55 +1.06 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.36 +1.19 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.19 +1.77 +2.98%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.46 +2.97 +4.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.72 +2.51 +4.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.13 +2.39 +3.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.75 +2.57 +5.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.15 +2.97 +5.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 63.55 +2.97 +4.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.75 +2.67 +4.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.90 +2.72 +4.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.00 +2.47 +4.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 58.15 +2.62 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.69 +0.72 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +7.02 +11.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 17 hours Fukushima
  • 35 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 52 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 4 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 15 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 17 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 4 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack

Breaking News:

Shell To Put Energy Transition Plan To Shareholder Vote

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Fracking crews are increasing their…

Oil Markets Already Priced In An OPEC+ Output Cut Extension

Oil Markets Already Priced In An OPEC+ Output Cut Extension

With the next OPEC+ meeting…

Iran Could Soon Officially Return 2 Million Bpd Of Oil To Global Markets

Iran Could Soon Officially Return 2 Million Bpd Of Oil To Global Markets

Iranian crude could return to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 15, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Just a few short years ago, the United States was producing more shale oil than ever, pumping as much and as quickly as they could to keep up with an industry and a market going gangbusters. At its height, U.S. crude production reached an apex of 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Even as oil price volatility and the short lifespan of shale wells caused plenty of small-scale booms and busts in the West Texas Permian Basin, the sector charged onwards with a steadfast growth mindset. More and more companies popped up to get in while the getting was good and pipeline companies laid down as much infrastructure as they could to keep up with shale’s rapid expansion. And then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. In early 2020 the novel coronavirus took a massive bite out of global oil demand, and instead of banding together to keep the oil industry afloat, the leading OPEC+ members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, got into a spat that turned into an all-out oil price war, tanking global oil markets, flooding oil storage around the world, and ultimately pushing the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark far past rock bottom and down to nearly $40 below zero per barrel on April 20, 2020. Some are now referring to that jaw-dropping crash as “Black April.” And indeed, it’s been a long, slow road to recovery since then - and the fact is, while oil prices have largely rebounded, it’s more than possible that the U.S. shale industry will never break its production records.

Of course, U.S. shale isn’t dead, but it is far from a sure thing that the sector will ever be able to return to its full pre-pandemic glory. No one knows for certain whether we’re already experiencing peak oil, but there are plenty of experts that say if we haven’t already peaked, we can expect to in the very near future. At present, United States crude output is hovering around 11 million bpd. Some analysts are expecting more of a recovery in 2022, but very little growth is projected for the duration of this year. In fact, nearly half of all oil pipelines leading out of the Permian Basin are projected to run completely dry by the end of 2021, according to reporting by Reuters. 

Related: Oxford Institute: Don't Expect A Supercycle In Oil

“By the fourth quarter, total utilization of the largest oil pipelines from the Permian is expected to drop to 57%,” the report summarized findings from global energy research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie. To put in perspective just how unprecedented of a downturn this is, at the worst point of the last market bust in 2016, pipelines were still running at 70 percent. So much oil pipeline capacity is now unused and unneeded, with no clear turnaround in sight, that major oil pipeline companies are casting about for other products to fill the lines and mulling over the possibility of selling stakes in operations in order to generate cash flow. 

And the pipeline gap is only getting worse. More pipelines were already set to come online in this time frame, “growing the gap between production and capacity covered by long-term contracts to a record over 1 million bpd in February.” These developments have taken a massive toll on the bottom line for pipeline companies. “A lot of [pipeline] companies had to cut their dividends," said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at TortoiseEcofin told Reuters. "It has created some skepticism on the investor base about the sustainability of the sector."

If any sector is well-versed in the art of the boom-and-bust economy, it’s shale. If oil prices continue to rally and demand continues its steady climb back toward pre-pandemic levels, shale has proven time and again that it is more than capable of rising from the ashes. Some have even speculated that a shale exploration surge is on the horizon.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC’s Bullish Demand Data Sparks Hope Of New Oil Rally
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com