U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Prices Hold Above $60

Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 58 mins 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph up Marine 2 days 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

The Story Behind The World's Longest Electrically Heated Oil Pipeline

The Story Behind The World’s Longest Electrically Heated Oil Pipeline

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Rig Count Increases As Oil Prices Hold Above $60

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 16, 2021, 12:14 PM CDT
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States increased by 7 this week, bringing the total rig count to 439.

Last week, the U.S. oil and gas rig count increased by 2. The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. is now just 90 fewer than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 7 this week, bringing the total oil rig count to 344 this week. The number of gas rigs increased by 1 to 94. The number of miscellaneous rigs fell by 1.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending April 9 rose by 100,000 bpd this week to 11 million barrels per day. The EIA estimates that U.S. oil production will reach a modest 11.04 million bpd this year.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week by 2. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 56 active rigs, up 26 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian basin increased by 3 this week. The Permian’s total rig count is now just 56 rigs below this time last year.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews are trending upward overall, now hovering above 200, showing a significant increase over the modest double-digit figures seen during the height of the pandemic. The frac spread count, which estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, came in at 206 according to available data for the week ending April 9. This compares to a frac spread count of just 45 in May of last year.

Check back here later today for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread Count for week ending April 16. 

At 12:00 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading down $0.34 per barrel on the day at $63.12—up more than $3 per barrel on the week on forecasts of improved economic factors and more optimistic oil demand figures from both the IEA and OPEC.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.17 per barrel on the day, at $66.77 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

