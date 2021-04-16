Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 33 mins SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 52 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 17 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Fracking crews are increasing their…

Russia: OPEC+ To Gradually Ease Production Cuts In May-July

Russia: OPEC+ To Gradually Ease Production Cuts In May-July

The OPEC+ alliance will gradually…

OPEC’s Production Rises In March As Iran Boosts Output

OPEC’s Production Rises In March As Iran Boosts Output

A large increase in Iranian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite a bullish stance on the short-term future of oil demand, Goldman Sachs has a grimmer prediction for the longer-term future of the commodity: in a Bloomberg report, the investment banking major was quoted as expecting “anemic” demand for oil from the transport sector after 2025.

“Government policies driving higher efficiency gains and lower emissions have had the strongest bearing on road transport demand,” Goldman analysts said in the report. “Petrochemicals will become the new baseload for oil demand, driven by economic growth and rising consumption, especially in emerging markets.”

The transport sector is the largest consumer of crude oil, but the wider adoption of electric cars will undermine demand, according to Goldman Sachs, and it could peak by 2026. As for a return of demand to pre-pandemic levels, this will not happen at all, according to the investment bank.

In addition to rising electric vehicle sales, driven by tighter emissions regulation in Europe and the U.S., a permanent shift towards working from home for many in employment would also have a negative effect on oil demand, as 43 percent of oil consumption comes from passenger vehicles, the Bloomberg report noted.

Over the short term, however, Goldman is pretty bullish on oil. The bank said earlier this month it expected a strong rebound in oil demand over the summer, noting this would require OPEC to relax its production controls further and bring back another 2 million bpd in the third quarter. Seeing as Iran plans to boost its own production by that many barrels daily, however, the cartel may need to keep the caps, all else being equal.

As for prices, Goldman expects Brent to reach $75 per barrel in the third quarter thanks to the returning demand and to the brightening global economic outlook driven by government stimulus, notably in the United States.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Oil Stocks To Watch This Spring

Next Post

Russia: OPEC+ To Gradually Ease Production Cuts In May-July
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com