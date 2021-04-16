Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 hour America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 18 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

The electric vehicle production boom…

Fracking Survives In California As Senate Blocks Bill

Fracking Survives In California As Senate Blocks Bill

The California Senate’s Natural Resources…

This Strategic Shift Could Make Big Oil Much More Profitable

This Strategic Shift Could Make Big Oil Much More Profitable

After years of dilly-dallying, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s largest oil company and biggest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, has resumed tendering and development work on major offshore oil expansion projects that would give Saudi Arabia another 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of production capacity by 2024, Argus reported on Friday, citing a contractor with knowledge of one of the projects.

After the oil price and demand collapse last year, to which Saudi Arabia itself contributed by breaking up the OPEC+ pact for a month, Aramco idled offshore rigs and postponed the start of the expansion of several projects.

Offshore drilling contractors Noble Corporation and Shelf Drilling said in June they had been notified by Saudi Aramco that their rigs offshore the Kingdom would be suspended for up to one year.

Now Aramco is moving forward with the postponed start of the development work. The Saudi oil giant has issued tenders for development work at the offshore Zuluf oilfield with a capacity of 825,000 bpd, which is planned to be increased by 600,000 bpd, the contractor told Argus.

The expansion project, initially expected to start up in 2023, is now postponed with a few months and is expected to start operations either late into 2023 or in early 2024, according to Argus.

Work on the expansion of two other offshore oilfields, Marjan and Berri, had already started at the end of March, Argus notes. The 400,000-bpd Marjan field is set to boost its capacity by 300,000 bpd, and the Berri field, currently with a capacity of 300,000 bpd, will see its production capacity rise by 250,000 bpd by 2023. 

In July 2019, Saudi Aramco awarded 34 contracts worth a total of US$18 billion to boost the oil production capacity of the two fields by a total of 550,000 bpd to sustain its 12-million-bpd production capacity by the early 2020s and to replace production capacity lost from aging oilfields.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com