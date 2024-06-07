OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.73 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.89 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.31 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.897 +0.076 +2.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.385 -0.013 -0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.385 -0.013 -0.54%

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Norway Restores Natural Gas Flows to UK Terminal after Outage

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity stocks, particularly in the…

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil prices are under pressure…

Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal

Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund…

OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

By Editorial Dept - Jun 07, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
OPEC

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.
Let’s take a look.

1. OPEC+ Rolls Over Voluntary Cuts, Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

- OPEC+ extended their 2.2 million b/d voluntary crude production through Q3 2024, however the group has also charted a path to bring back those volumes back to the market from October 2024 onwards.
- The United Arab Emirates was the big winner of the June 2 meeting, taking place in Riyadh for the “Great Eight” of OPEC+ countries that took on voluntary production cuts, securing a quota increase of 300,000 b/d in 2025.
- Immediately after the meeting, Brent futures have shed some $3 per barrel and dipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since February, however they’ve recovered some lost territory over the past week.
- The next OPEC+ joint ministerial committee meeting is scheduled for August 1, discussing quota compliance and the outlook for demand, with the next ministerial meeting slated for December 1.

2. California Needs More Gas to Meet Surging Power Demand

- Forecasts for the US West Coast indicate California will be struggling with a scorching heat dome over the coming days, prompting a revival in the state’s natural gas consumption on the back of peak air conditioning…

