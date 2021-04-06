OPEC Is Betting Big On Robust Oil Demand Recovery

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.65 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.464 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.791 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 15 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 43 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

France Pushes To Make Nuclear Power Mainstream In Europe

France Pushes To Make Nuclear Power Mainstream In Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron is…

Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

All eyes were on the…

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves

Official estimates suggest Iraq could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Is Betting Big On Robust Oil Demand Recovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last week’s surprise decision from OPEC+ to ease the production cuts by a cumulative 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by July relies on expectations of robust oil demand recovery in the second quarter. Yet, recent demand concerns suggest the alliance’s supply management policies could once again be more in the realm of guestimates.

The easing of the collective cuts by over 1 million bpd over the next three months, plus Saudi Arabia reversing gradually its extra 1 million bpd cut signal that OPEC+ expects demand to rebound strongly and justify supply increases, Reuters columnist Clyde Russell writes.       

However, the unpredictability of the COVID resurgence in major economies lagging behind in vaccination programs could spoil the OPEC+ forecasts and supply management policies once again.

Last week, OPEC+ decided to gradually increase collective oil production by 350,000 bpd in each of May and June and by more than 400,000 bpd in July. Additionally, Saudi Arabia will also gradually ease its extra unilateral cut of 1 million bpd over the course of the next few months, beginning with monthly production increases of 250,000 bpd in each of May and June.

Although the initial knee-jerk reaction to the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday was heavy selling in oil because additional supply is coming, prices finished strong that day with more than 3-percent gains as the market realized that OPEC+ expects strengthening of oil demand with its decision to put more crude on the market. 

Asia’s demand for crude looks strong as gasoline demand looks robust, but demand for diesel and jet fuel is still soft, according to Reuters’ Russell.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, added another scare to oil demand forecasts this week, with a record-high number of new COVID cases and a lockdown in the biggest city, Mumbai.

Most analysts continue to believe that the market will be able to absorb the new barrels from OPEC+ with strengthening demand going into the summer months. Goldman Sachs, for example, is still bullish on oil and anticipates strong demand that would require OPEC+ putting another 2 million bpd on the market in the third quarter, after the around 2 million bpd that the alliance and Saudi Arabia decided to return between May and July.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming

Next Post

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com