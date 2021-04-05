Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

X

Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins SellBuy 58.65 -2.80 -4.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 62.28 -2.58 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 2.511 -0.128 -4.85%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 1.772 -0.059 -3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 1.961 -0.061 -3.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 1.961 -0.061 -3.03%

Graph down Marine 5 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 5 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 5 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.60 +2.74 +5.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.20 +2.19 +3.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.70 +2.29 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.55 +3.64 +6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Goldman Sachs is still bullish on oil and anticipates strong demand that would require OPEC+ putting another 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on the market in the third quarter, after the around 2 million bpd that the alliance and Saudi Arabia decided to return between May and July.

“We forecast a larger rebound in oil demand this summer than OPEC and the IEA, requiring an additional 2 mb/d increase in OPEC+ production from July to October,” Goldman Sachs said, as quoted by CN Wire.

The investment bank expects excess oil inventories to normalize by the fall of 2021.

Last week’s OPEC+ agreement to ease the cuts “comes a month sooner than we had expected,” Goldman Sachs says, noting that the increases for June and July are smaller than its analysts had anticipated.

OPEC+ decided on Thursday to gradually increase collective oil production by over 1 million bpd over the next three months. The group will raise its production by 350,000 bpd in each of May and June and by more than 400,000 bpd in July. Additionally, Saudi Arabia will also gradually ease its extra unilateral cut of 1 million bpd over the course of the next few months, beginning with monthly production increases of 250,000 bpd in each of May and June.

Goldman Sachs continues to hold a bullish view on oil demand, despite the recent concerns about demand in Europe and India, which sent oil prices down by 2 percent early on Monday.

At the beginning of March, Goldman Sachs said it expected Brent Crude prices to hit $80 a barrel in the third quarter this year, up by $5 compared to the previous forecast issued two weeks earlier.

Even after the sell-off in oil in mid-March, Goldman said that the “big breather” was a buying opportunity for oil and continued to forecast Brent hitting $80 per barrel in the summer.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

