Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins SellBuy 62.74 +0.59 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.462 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.791 -0.003 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.962 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.962 -0.004 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 30 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 58 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

The Future is Electric: Why EV Stocks Could Continue To Soar In 2021

The Future is Electric: Why EV Stocks Could Continue To Soar In 2021

As the electric vehicle boom…

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia raised its OSPs…

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

A new report from Bank…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia is slashing its estimates for domestic crude oil, gas, and coal production for 2021 and 2022, according to the latest amendments in the government’s program for energy development.

As per the latest forecasts from the Russian government, oil production this year is set to stand at 517 million tons, down from a previous estimate of 560 million tons. The projection for Russia’s oil output in 2022 was also reduced, to 548 million tons, down from earlier estimates of production of 558 million tons, TASS news agency reports.

The estimates for the oil production for 2023 and 2024 remain unchanged, according to the document approved by the government.

Natural gas production is also estimated lower than previous projections, as is coal output.

Yet, the Russian government kept its projection for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production the same as in earlier forecasts, expecting LNG production at 30.1 million tons in 2021. 

Last month, Russia’s government approved a long-term development program for LNG, expecting production capacity to rise threefold from current levels to 140 million tons per year by 2035.

Russia is also targeting increased LNG exports, considering the expectations of sustained growth in LNG demand and trade globally, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in March.

Still, the reduced forecasts for oil production for this year and next likely reflect, in part, the ongoing OPEC+ agreement.

Russia has fought for and won concessions from OPEC+ for small increases in its oil production every month since the start of the year. For April, Russia was allowed to boost its production by 130,000 bpd, while the other members of the OPEC+ alliance have been asked to keep their production flat.

Even after the planned easing of the cuts as of May, Russia continues to be part of the OPEC+ pact, which, as it stands now, is set to still have combined cuts of around 5 million bpd in place in July, when it will have eased 1 million bpd of cuts over the next three months.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Is Betting Big On Robust Oil Demand Recovery

Next Post

Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com