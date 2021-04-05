Record High COVID Cases Could Stall India’s Oil Imports

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 58.76 -2.69 -4.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.24 -2.62 -4.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.512 -0.127 -4.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.777 -0.055 -3.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.969 -0.053 -2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.969 -0.053 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 5 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 5 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.60 +2.74 +5.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.20 +2.19 +3.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.70 +2.29 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.55 +3.64 +6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 7 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 4 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 4 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 4 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 15 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

From job losses, to pipeline…

OPEC’s Production Rises In March As Iran Boosts Output

OPEC’s Production Rises In March As Iran Boosts Output

A large increase in Iranian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Record High COVID Cases Could Stall India’s Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

India reported on Monday its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases so far and put its largest city Mumbai on lockdown, potentially threatening fuel demand and crude oil imports in the world’s third-largest oil importer.

Resurging coronavirus cases in recent weeks have combined with high fuel prices—due to the rally in crude oil prices—to drag India’s oil demand down.

The new strict measures in India’s financial center and most populous city are now set to further impact oil consumption and potentially oil imports as refiners are unhappy with the high oil prices courtesy of the OPEC+ production cuts.

Record-high gasoline and diesel prices stalled India’s fuel demand recovery in February, with oil consumption down by 5 percent to its lowest level since September last year, government figures showed in the middle of March. 

Consumption of diesel—the most used fuel in India—declined by 8.5 percent, while gasoline demand dropped by 6.5 percent, according to data from the Petroleum Ministry, cited by PTI

In February, gasoline and diesel prices in India surged to record-high levels, but state-held refiners eventually stopped price hikes at the pump. 

Over the past two weeks, fuel prices have dropped because of the lower crude prices, but the resurging virus is now posing a threat to the demand in April and going forward.

India’s oil imports are also very sensitive to the international crude oil prices, and the government has openly expressed its dissatisfaction with the OPEC+ policies since the beginning of 2021, which, India says, are “artificial cuts to keep the price going up.”

The world’s third-largest oil importer has also started to look more aggressively to diversify its sources of crude away from its largest regional supplier, the Middle East. India is also said to have asked its state refiners to review what it sees as contracts “loaded against the buyer” with Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lawsuits Pour In After Texas Freeze Pushes Bills Sky-High

Next Post

Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com