Nikola Teams Up With GM In Game-Changing $2 Billion Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.33 -0.43 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 39.78 -2.23 -5.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.363 -0.037 -1.54%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.363 -0.037 -1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.51 -2.41 -5.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.37 +2.09 +4.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.79 -0.73 -1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.67 -0.94 -2.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.44 -0.81 -1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.53 -2.57 -9.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.07 -1.30 -4.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.77 -1.60 -3.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.17 -1.60 -3.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 35.87 -1.50 -4.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.27 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.57 -1.45 -3.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 34.87 -1.60 -4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.09 -0.41 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 23 mins People in the Military are Suckers
  • 8 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 2 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 11 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 2 days Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 2 days How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 2 days Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?

Breaking News:

Russian Energy Minister: Russia Should Regain Market Share As Soon As Feasible

Tech Giants Are Sucking The Energy Out Of Ireland

Tech Giants Are Sucking The Energy Out Of Ireland

Big Tech’s data centers can…

The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

Argentina has defaulted nine times…

Labour Day Gasoline Prices At Lowest Level In 16 Years

Labour Day Gasoline Prices At Lowest Level In 16 Years

Sluggish fuel demand and low…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nikola Teams Up With GM In Game-Changing $2 Billion Deal

By Tom Kool - Sep 08, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

EV markets continue to grab the headlines this week as Tesla competitor Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced that it had teamed up with GM (NYSE:GM) to produce its much-hyped Badger pickup truck.

The deal with GM could be an absolute gamechanger for the up-and-coming car maker, as it looks to take on Tesla’s cybertruck. Nikola will not just gain access to GMs decades of engineering, car-making experience, and validated parts, it will also use General Motors’ latest Ultium battery technology and a multi-billion-dollar fuel cell program.

In a statement to the press, Nikola founder and CEO Trevor Milton said: “Nikola is one of the most innovative companies in the world. General Motors is one of the top engineering and manufacturing companies in the world. You couldn’t dream of a better partnership than this’’.

So what does GM get out of this deal?

First of all, General Motors takes an interest of 11 percent in the carmaker that went public in June of this year. 

Nikola will exchange some $2 billion in newly-issued common stock for the abovementioned services and access to GM’s technology, and GM will also get to nominate one director to Nikola’s board.

While most eyes are on Nikola’s badger truck, GM will also supply the company with fuel cells for its Class 7 and Class 8 semi-trucks. Newcomer Nikola is betting heavily on hydrogen technology, while most of its major competitors in the truck-making industry such as Daimler, Freightliner, Tesla, and Volvo are looking to develop all-electric trucks.

Currently, the network of hydrogen filling stations in the U.S. and Europe is very limited, leading to lackluster interest from automakers to actually start building fuel cell powered vehicles, but things could be about to change.

Related: The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

Bosch, the world’s biggest auto parts maker already announced in April that it would work with Swedish Powercell AB to develop key components for hydrogen fuel cells for personal vehicles.

Next to that, governments are warming up to the benefits of hydrogen-powered vehicles and trucks.

The EU, the U.S., and several East-Asian countries have presented ambitious plans to stimulate the development of a so-called ‘hydrogen economy’, aiming to increase the number of hydrogen filling stations for both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Nikola aims to roll out its class 8 fuel-cell/electric semi-truck in 2023, while the Badger pickup truck should go in production in 2022.

The deal sparked direct enthusiasm among shareholders of both companies. Nikola shares were up 37 percent at 11:10 AM ET, and GM saw its share price rise by nearly 8 percent. Competitor Tesla on the contrary saw its share price plunge 14 percent on news that the EV maker failed to make it into the S&P 500 index.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Why Does Trump Want To Regulate Sustainable Investing?

Next Post

Oil Prices Crash On Weak Demand
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000
What Are Anti-Solar Panels?

What Are Anti-Solar Panels?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com