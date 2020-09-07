The Complete Breakdown Of Russian Output Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 39.07 -0.70 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 42.01 -0.65 -1.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.27 -1.50 -3.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph down Urals 4 days 44.00 -1.35 -2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 43.92 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.28 +0.47 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 40.52 -0.55 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.61 -0.22 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.25 -0.39 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 35.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 16 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 4 hours People in the Military are Suckers
  • 23 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 23 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 3 hours Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 4 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days Inner Mongolia Protests Han Chinese Domination
  • 3 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 days Can you imagine the next President could be decided by white suburban college educated women that vote for Biden because he wants a mandatory national facemask policy.
  • 17 hours Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

The Energy Jobs Gen Z Actually Want

OPEC Production Rises By 950,000 Bpd In August

OPEC Production Rises By 950,000 Bpd In August

OPEC produced more oil in…

Robust Chinese Demand Fuels Oil Market Recovery

Robust Chinese Demand Fuels Oil Market Recovery

Oil prices rose toward the…

Can Guyana Salvage Its Much-Hyped Oil Boom?

Can Guyana Salvage Its Much-Hyped Oil Boom?

Political tensions have thrown a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Kirill Rodionov

Kirill Rodionov

Kirill Rodionov is a research fellow at the Financial Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Finance. For the last ten years, he has been…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Complete Breakdown Of Russian Output Cuts

By Kirill Rodionov - Sep 07, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ deal, concluded in April amid falling global demand, may lead to a double-digit decline in Russian crude oil production for the first time in more than 25 years. Having increased in 2018 by 1.7% (to 555.9 million tons), and in 2019 - by 0.9% (to 561.2 million tons), the production of oil and gas condensate in the first seven months of 2020 decreased by 6.4% in annual terms, to 304.4 million tons (hereinafter, Refinitiv data is given with reference to the Energy Ministry’s CDU TEK unit). Moreover, in the second quarter, production fell by 10.3% compared to the same period last year (to 124.3 million tons), and in July - by 15.9% (to 39.7 million tons).

The effect of the April agreement is clearly seen in the statistics of daily production provided by the already mentioned CDU TEK (all values presented below are converted by a 7.33 barrel-per-ton ratio). Between March and April, the average daily production of oil and gas condensate increased by 0.4%, to 11.34 million barrels per day (bpd), while between April and May it decreased by 17.1%, to 9.40 million bpd, remaining close to this level both in June (9.33 million bpd) and July (9.38 million bpd).

A Chronicle of the Fall

The same dynamic is typical for the Big Four of the Russian oil industry. Between April and May, Rosneft (excluding Bashneft) and Lukoil reduced production by 15.7% and 20.6%, respectively (to 3.22 million and 1.33 million bpd), while Surgutneftegas and Gazprom Neft (excluding Slavneft) - by 22.7% (to 1.00 million bpd) and 20.1% (to 0.71 million bpd). In June and July, Rosneft produced daily 15% and 12% less than in April, while Lukoil - by 20.8% and 19.6%, respectively, Gazprom Neft - by 20% and 14.7%, and Surgutneftegas - by 23.7% in both months.

Russia’s Crude Oil and Gas Condensate Production, thousand bpd*

 

March 2020

April 2020

May 2020

June 2020

July 2020

Rosneft

3,852.7

3,817.4

3,217.9

3,245.7

3,358.7

LUKOIL

1,643.5

1,672.0

1,327.5

1,324.9

1,344.8

Surgutneftegas

1,219.6

1,295.2

1,001.2

988.2

988.2

Gazprom Neft

803.1

884.9

706.7

707.8

754.5

Tatneft

577.5

487.1

478.9

478.9

478.9

Gazprom

404.0

348.2

314.4

295.6

328.2

Bashneft

378.6

376.0

286.4

248.8

174.9

Slavneft

280.8

296.9

189.7

189.6

142.6

Novatek

161.7

160.2

150.2

147.5

145.8

RussNeft

145.5

141.8

115.7

115.3

115.4

Neftisa

137.3

142.9

109.2

109.2

109.3

Zarubezhneft

68.3

72.7

54.7

54.8

54.8

NNK

41.0

40.4

39.8

39.9

40.2

Dulisma

19.9

19.8

20.0

19.4

19.0

YUKOLA-neft

6.9

6.9

7.0

6.9

6.7

Urals Energy

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.4

PSA operators

392.8

405.6

372.2

348.0

343.8

Others

1,162.8

1,169.1

1,003.4

1,007.2

974.6

Total

11,297.6

11,338.6

9,396.5

9,329.3

9,381.7

* All values are converted by a 7.33 barrel-per-ton ratio

Source: Refinitiv; CDU TEK; author’s calculations

The rest of the industry differs more in terms of production decline. Thus, Tatneft, the fifth largest Russian oil producer, in July produced just 1.7% less per day than in April (479,000 bpd versus 487,000 bpd), while Slavneft, which is owned by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft on parity terms, cut production by more than half during the same period (from 297,000 bpd to 143,000 bpd). For RussNeft and NNK (companies that are at the bottom of the top fifteen largest producers) the dynamics differ just as strongly: the former reduced daily production by 18.7% between April and July (from 142,000 to 115,000 bpd), while the latter cut output by just 0.5% (from 40,400 to 40,200 bpd).

Brownfields VS Greenfields

Which regions contributed most to the production decline? To find out, you need to look at the companies’ subsidiaries. The largest ones operate in Western Siberia, such as RN-Yuganskneftegaz, which cut production by 7.6% between April and July (from 1.35 million to 1.25 million bpd) or Lukoil-Western Siberia and Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz, which reduced production by 25.2% (from 692,000 to 518,000 bpd) and 32.9% (from 282,000 to 190,000 bpd) over the same period. This also includes the West Siberian fields of Surgutneftegas formally located in the Urals Federal District: between April and July, their production decreased by 28%, from 1.10 million to 0.79 million bpd. Related: String Of Bearish News Shifts Sentiment In Oil Markets

The Volga-Ural oil and gas province, the oldest in Russia, has not avoided a drop in production either. Lukoil-Komi, one of Lukoil’s two local subsidiaries, cut production by 25.2% between April and July (from 336,000 to 251,000 bpd), while the other, Lukoil-Perm, slashed output by 13.1% (from 306,000 to 266,000 bpd). In turn, Orenburgneft, the key subsidiary of Rosneft in the Volga Federal District, reduced production by 39% over the same period (from 279,000 to 170,000 bpd), and neighboring Samaraneftegaz - by 12.2% (from 252,000 to 222,000 bpd). Bashneft-Dobycha, the largest subsidiary of Bashneft operating in the same District, cut production in half (from 328,000 bpd in April to 148,000 bpd in July).

The decline in oil production has not spared three other large regions. The first one is Yamal, where Gazpromneft-Yamal, which is developing the Novoportovskoye field, cut production by 7.5% between April and July (from 160,000 to 148,000 bpd). The second one is Eastern Siberia, where local subsidiaries of Rosneft, RN-Vankor and Verkhnechonskneftegaz, reduced production by 5.9% (from 238,000 to 224,000 bpd) and 5.5% (from 159,000 to 150,000 bpd) over the same period. The third one is the Far East, where Exxon Neftegas Limited, the operator of the Sakhalin-1 PSA project, reduced production by 12.8% (from 262,000 to 228,000 bpd), and Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakhalin-2 PSA project, - by 18.3% (from 108,000 to 88,000 bpd). The operator of another PSA project, Zarubezhneft-Dobycha Kharyaga, which is developing the Kharyaginskoye field in the Nenets Autonomous Region, cut production by 23.9% (from 35,000 bpd in April to 27,000 bpd in July).

However, the drop in production has not affected several fields that were launched recently. This includes the major Prirazlomnoye field in the Arctic, at which Gazprom Neft Shelf increased production by 16.6% between April and July (from 64,000 to 75,000 bpd), as well as the Tagulskoye field in Eastern Siberia, where Rosneft's eponymous subsidiary has more than doubled its production (from 22,000 bpd in April to 47,000 bpd in July), and the Surgutneftegas fields in Yakutia, where production increased by 0.3% (from 198,000 to 199,000 bpd for the same period). But this hasn’t changed the game: between April and July, Russia’s daily production fell by 17.3% (from 11.34 million to 9.38 million bpd).

Production Slide Weighs On Oil Exports

The double-digit output drop has taken its toll on crude exports too. Russia has seen its exports decrease by 8.6% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020 (from 153.9 million to 140.7 million tons), while in the second quarter they fell by 9.4% (from 65.2 million to 59.1 million tons), and in July - by 25% (from 23.1 million to 17.3 million tons). Coupled with the collapse in prices, this led to a 34.8% decrease in total revenues from crude oil exports in the first half of the year (to $38.9 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service).

As a result, 2020 now seems to be the most difficult year for the Russian oil industry since the early 1990s, when the industry was experiencing a double-digit decline. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all oil producing nations hard, and Russia is no exception.

By Kirill Rodionov for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA: Oil Demand Recovery Has Stalled
Kirill Rodionov

Kirill Rodionov

Kirill Rodionov is a research fellow at the Financial Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Finance. For the last ten years, he has been…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
What Are Anti-Solar Panels?

What Are Anti-Solar Panels?
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65
Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com