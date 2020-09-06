The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.23 -0.54 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.17 -0.49 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.027 -1.04%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 41.27 -1.50 -3.51%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
Graph down Urals 3 days 44.00 -1.35 -2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.62 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.027 -1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 43.92 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.28 +0.47 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 40.52 -0.55 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 41.61 -0.22 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 42.25 -0.39 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.50 -1.17 -2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 35.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.11 -0.14 -0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 4 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 1 day Inner Mongolia Protests Han Chinese Domination
  • 3 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 9 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 1 hour People in the Military are Suckers
  • 9 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 7 hours Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 12 hours How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 2 days America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 days Can you imagine the next President could be decided by white suburban college educated women that vote for Biden because he wants a mandatory national facemask policy.
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 3 hours Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 2 days CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Oil Major Total, Carmaker PSA Set Up $6B EV Battery Venture

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher Amid Price Plunge

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher Amid Price Plunge

The active number of oil…

Labour Day Gasoline Prices At Lowest Level In 16 Years

Labour Day Gasoline Prices At Lowest Level In 16 Years

Sluggish fuel demand and low…

The Nano-Diamond Battery That Lasts For 28,000 Years

The Nano-Diamond Battery That Lasts For 28,000 Years

A U.S. startup says it’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

By Matthew Smith - Sep 06, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Latin America has a long history of resource nationalism, particularly when it comes to petroleum. Since the end of World War Two, this has acted as a significant deterrent for international energy majors seeking to invest in the region’s vast hydrocarbon potential. This is being amplified by the heightened geopolitical risk and instability that is emerging in Latin America. One country which less than a decade ago garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons after nationalizing its integrated oil company was Argentina. The Latin American country is viewed as a pariah state among financial markets and investors after defaulting nine-times on its foreign debt. The 2012 nationalization of YPF sent shockwaves through the ranks of already nervous offshore energy companies eyeing the vast hydrocarbon potential held by Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale. 

A crumbling economy, dwindling fiscal resources, and overwhelming sovereign debt coupled with hyperinflation as well as a rapidly devaluing currency makes it vital for the central government to tap Argentina’s substantial petroleum wealth. Buenos Aires views the Vaca Muerta, which is often compared to prolific Eagle Ford shale, as a silver bullet for the country’s deep economic woes. While the Vaca Muerta, according to the U.S. EIA, holds 16 billion barrels of technically recoverable shale oil and is the world’s second-largest shale natural gas deposit, it may not be the panacea the central government believes it to be. A key problem is that to fully exploit the Vaca Muerta considerable capital, technology, and knowledge are required which can only come from offshore energy companies. Many continue to view Argentina and its erratic policies with considerable suspicion, especially since the return of a Peronist President.

There are growing fears since the October 2019 general election, where Peronist presidential candidate Alberto Fernández defeated business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri, that oil nationalism would remerge in Argentina. That along with the appointment of former president Cristina de Kirchner, the architect of YPF’s 2012 nationalization, as vice president has triggered alarm bells among foreign oil companies and investors. Related: The World’s Richest Men Are Still Betting Billions On Energy
 During 2012, as an energy crisis emerged, de Kirchner chose to nationalize privately owned but one-time Argentine national oil company YPF. The company was privatized in 1993 by then-President Carlos Menem with Spanish integrated energy major Repsol eventually acquiring a 57 percent controlling interest in 1999. 

After two decades of being a net energy exporter, a combination of declining petroleum production and growing energy consumption saw Argentina become a net energy importer in 2011. As a result, the crisis-prone Latin American country that year recorded its first energy trade deficit since 1987. That placed considerable pressure on the already fragile economy and further weakened the central government’s already fragile fiscal position. This caused crucial GDP growth to decline, expanding by 4.8 percent during 2011 or nearly half of the 9 percent recorded a year earlier. The economic deterioration coupled with softening petroleum production and steadily rising energy imports, notably natural gas imports from Bolivia, saw de Kirchner choose to renationalize YPF as a solution. In April 2012 Argentina’s congress approved de Kirchner’s bill seeking to seize a 51 percent controlling stake in YPF from Repsol.

The rationale for the decision was simple, Argentina’s government believed that Repsol had failed to provide sufficient capital to YPF so that it could ratchet up exploration and oilfield development activities aimed at boosting Argentina’s oil reserves and energy production. That lack of investment was preventing YPF from exploiting the vast petroleum reserves of the Vaca Muerta formation which Buenos Aires believed would resolve its economic ills.  Related: Oil Rig Count Inches Higher Amid Price Plunge

Now, with an even severer economic crisis materializing, along with a Peronist President Fernandez and his Vice President de Kirchner being in the Pink House, there are very real fears that the nationalization of petroleum assets could prove to be a tempting solution to the current crisis. Those fears are being stoked by a weak economy which before the COVID-19 pandemic was facing its third year of recession in 2020, dwindling energy investment, and weaker than expected energy production.

The risk of a resurgence in oil nationalism in Argentina is further amplified by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some economists are predicting record economic contraction for Argentina, forecasting that GDP will shrink by up to 12 percent during 2020 which is greater than the 11.8 percent contraction recorded during the 2002 economic crisis.

Investment in Argentina’s crucial energy sector is drying up. The March 2020 oil price crash forced oil companies to slash capital expenditures and shutter uneconomic wells. Operations were suspended in response to Buenos Aires’ strict quarantine lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Oil output fell sharply to an average of 469,374 barrels per day for July 2020 which was 7 percent lower than the equivalent period in 2019. Natural gas output also declined significantly losing 12 percent year over year to just under 798,000 barrels of oil equivalent. 

Source: Argentina Government Data & U.S. EIA

* 2020 data is the average for 1 January to 31 July 2020.

That is magnifying the pressure on Argentina’s fragile economy and the central government’s weak finances. The severity of the crisis facing Buenos Aires is underscored by the government defaulting yet again on its sovereign debt in May and having to negotiate terms with foreign creditors. It is difficult to see any sustained production recovery occurring. Oil’s prolonged price slump combined with high breakeven costs for new projects in the Vaca Muerta, which are estimated to exceed $50 a barrel or more than $6 greater than the current Brent price, are weighing upon investment. This is not being helped by Argentina’s long history of erratic energy policies, particularly with the architect of the YPF nationalization residing in the Pink House.

If drilling activity is used as a proxy measure for activity in Argentina’s oil patch, it is worrying to see that the number of operational rigs has fallen sharply since 2015.

Source: Baker Hughes & U.S. EIA.

As you can see even before the COVID-19 pandemic the number of rigs had dropped off sharply to be 49 at the end of February or 26 percent lower than a year earlier and less than half of the 106 operating rigs for that month in 2015. 

Even reassurances from President Fernandez, along with his administration implementing a $45 per barrel Brent reference price, it could take years for Argentina’s oil industry to recover. The economic conditions that now exist in Argentina are worse than those which precipitated the nationalization of YPF in 2012. Buenos Aires has done little to allay fears that, as Argentina’s economic crisis worsens, the government will not resort to similar measures to secure oil and natural gas supplies.

By Mathew Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hedge Funds Bet Against A Smooth Oil Market Recovery

Next Post

The Harsh Truth About Bitcoin Mining And Climate Change
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
What Are Anti-Solar Panels?

What Are Anti-Solar Panels?
Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65
Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News
WTI Drops Below $40 Amid Stock Market Rout

WTI Drops Below $40 Amid Stock Market Rout



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com